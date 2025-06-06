Servicepower Acquires Plusone Solutions To Deliver Unparalleled Field Service Management And Contractor Compliance Solutions For Over 79,000 Home Services Providers

ServicePower is an AI-powered field service management platform for enterprise organizations to manage contracted and employed workforces.

PlusOne Solutions is a premier provider of background screening and contractor compliance solutions.

MCLEAN, Va. and ORLANDO, Fla., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ServicePower, a global leader in field service management software, and PlusOne Solutions, a premier provider of background screening and contractor compliance solutions, announced today that the two companies will come together in a strategic acquisition.

Together, the companies will integrate their technologies, contractor networks and long-time industry expertise to create a best-in-class offering for field workforce optimization-seamlessly bridging field service management, Certificate of Insurance and License Management Solutions, background checks, and contractor onboarding. Customers will benefit from access to a broader suite of products, solutions and over 79,000 vetted contractors across a broad set of trades – HVAC, plumbing, electrical, home improvement, appliance, electronics, furniture repair and home services to efficiently manage their contracted workforces, drive revenue, and improve end-customer satisfaction.

"We have been partners with PlusOne Solutions for many years, which makes this acquisition a natural fit and an exciting endeavor," said Frank Gelbart, CEO of ServicePower. "Together, we will offer unmatched capabilities to organizations looking to streamline their field operations with robust, compliant, and scalable workforce solutions. PlusOne Solutions brings deep industry knowledge in background screening and contractor compliance solutions that complement our core field service platform. We look forward to offering clients a broader suite of solutions and an integrated, vetted network of home services providers, while maintaining the excellent quality of service they have come to expect."

Given PlusOne Solutions' well-established reputation within the industry, the company will continue to operate with the same name but as a ServicePower company for the foreseeable future.

"We are excited to be combining with ServicePower to accelerate PlusOne's strategic goals and deliver added value for our company, clients, and employees," said Craig Reilly, CEO of PlusOne Solutions. "Our shared vision of helping companies build trusted, high-performing workforces is now stronger than ever. Working together with ServicePower allows us to bring greater innovation, enhanced automation, and an integrated experience to our clients and other contractor centric industries."

The transaction officially closed on June 6, 2025. Financial details were not disclosed.

About ServicePower

ServicePower is a global leader in AI-powered field service management software, helping enterprise organizations drive operational and cost-saving efficiencies. With end-to-end optimization of workforce productivity, its solutions deliver real-time scheduling , intelligent automated contractor dispatch , and enhanced customer, contractor, and employee experiences. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies , including GE Appliances, LG, Electrolux, Hisense, and AIG, ServicePower is the only cloud-based platform that seamlessly manages both employed and contracted workforces to drive improved first-time fix rates, reduced drive times, higher CSAT and fast ROI. With integration across CRM, ERP, and IoT systems, ServicePower is a scalable, intelligent field service solution that transforms field operations and elevates the end customer journey. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia and operates across the US and EMEA. For more information, visit servicepower .

About PlusOne Solutions

PlusOne Solutions has been an industry leader in the risk management field by specializing in background screening, compliance and field service support programs that meet the complex challenges of geographically dispersed contractors, vendors, and employee networks. PlusOne Solutions protects companies from operational, financial, legal, and reputational risks associated with contractor and vendor relationships while creating safer work environments. To learn more, visit PlusOneSolutions .

Media Contact:

ServicePower

Heather Mills

Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE ServicePower

