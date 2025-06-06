Global Poe Switch Market Set For 7.2% CAGR Growth As IP Devices And Smart Cities Expand ' Valuates Reports'

Global POE Switch Market is Segmented by Type (Below 12 Ports, 12-24 Ports, 24-32 Ports, 32-48 Ports, Above 48 Ports), by Application (Commercial, Government, School, Industrial).

BANGALORE, India, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global POE Switch Market revenue was USD 4081.7 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 6184.2 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

Major Factors Driving the Growth of POE Switch Market:

The Power over Ethernet (PoE) switch market is witnessing strong momentum driven by the convergence of networking, automation, and digital infrastructure. Its ability to streamline power and data delivery into a single connection supports scalable, flexible, and cost-effective network deployments. From home offices and SMBs to large-scale industrial applications, PoE switches serve a wide array of use cases. Their integration with smart building systems, edge devices, and wireless access points underscores their critical role in modern connectivity. As technologies like IoT, surveillance, and remote access continue to expand, PoE switches are well-positioned to meet the evolving demands of reliable, efficient, and intelligent power delivery systems.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE POE SWITCH MARKET:

PoE switches with above 48 ports are playing a critical role in expanding large-scale network infrastructures, particularly in enterprise, industrial, and campus environments. These high-density switches support robust connectivity requirements for IP cameras, VoIP phones, access points, and other PoE-enabled devices, centralizing power and data transmission. Organizations with extensive surveillance systems or high user volume benefit from scalability and ease of management, reducing installation costs and eliminating the need for separate power supplies. These switches are increasingly adopted in smart buildings, hospitals, and corporate offices that demand consistent performance and power efficiency. The ability to manage numerous devices through a single switch enhances operational efficiency, thereby making high-port-count PoE switches a key growth driver in the market.

PoE switches with below 12 ports are catalyzing market growth by catering to the rising demand from small businesses, home offices, and localized setups. These low-port switches offer cost-effective solutions for powering essential devices like wireless access points, IP cameras, and smart door locks without complex infrastructure. Their compact size and plug-and-play design make them ideal for residential and light commercial use, where network expansion needs are minimal. The rising adoption of smart home technologies and home-based security systems is directly contributing to increased demand for these switches. Their affordability, ease of installation, and space-saving form factor are attracting non-enterprise users, expanding the overall customer base and driving sales in the PoE switch market.

Industrial PoE switches are fueling market expansion by supporting mission-critical operations in manufacturing, transportation, and utility sectors. These switches are designed to withstand extreme environmental conditions such as temperature fluctuations, dust, and vibrations, making them indispensable for harsh settings. They enable real-time data and power transmission to surveillance systems, automation equipment, and remote sensors in industrial plants. The surge in industrial automation and the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies have increased the deployment of rugged PoE switches across factory floors and outdoor installations. Their reliability, long lifespan, and enhanced security features make them a strategic investment in operational continuity. As industries digitize operations, industrial PoE switches are integral to their smart infrastructure initiatives.

The growing use of IP-based devices is a primary driver in the PoE switch market. Devices like IP surveillance cameras, VoIP phones, and wireless access points require both power and data connectivity, making PoE switches a highly efficient solution. The convenience of delivering power through Ethernet cables eliminates the need for separate electrical wiring, significantly reducing installation complexity and costs. Enterprises, educational institutions, and smart cities are rapidly adopting IP-based technologies, creating a strong demand for PoE-enabled networks. This shift is pushing manufacturers to expand their PoE switch offerings, ranging from basic setups to enterprise-grade systems. The ubiquity of IP devices continues to push the adoption curve upward across all end-user segments.

Smart buildings rely on interconnected systems such as access control, lighting, HVAC, and surveillance all of which benefit from PoE infrastructure. PoE switches serve as the backbone of intelligent building networks, powering and connecting devices efficiently from a centralized source. They reduce the need for AC outlets and allow for remote management, a crucial feature for smart environment scalability. With growing urbanization and focus on energy-efficient construction, real estate developers and facility managers are integrating PoE switches during the design phase itself. This proactive deployment strategy is accelerating market growth. As more commercial spaces evolve into smart ecosystems, demand for PoE switch technology is projected to surge accordingly.

One of the biggest advantages of PoE switches is the cost savings they offer during infrastructure deployment. By combining power and data into a single Ethernet cable, organizations eliminate the need for expensive electrical work and additional power outlets. This is especially beneficial for retrofitting older buildings or expanding existing networks. Additionally, PoE switches support centralized power management, which simplifies troubleshooting and reduces maintenance time. Small businesses and startups, often operating with limited IT budgets, find PoE switches a cost-effective entry point for robust network setups. As affordability becomes a key purchasing factor, PoE switches remain a practical choice for reducing overall IT expenditure without compromising performance.

The widespread implementation of security systems is a significant growth factor for PoE switches. Surveillance cameras and access control systems, especially those deployed outdoors or in hard-to-reach areas, require reliable and uninterrupted power supply. PoE switches allow for flexible camera placement and easy integration into the network infrastructure without separate power lines. They support Power over Ethernet Plus (PoE+), which delivers higher wattage to power advanced security devices. Organizations across sectors are investing in security upgrades, boosting the demand for these switches. This trend not only enhances public and private safety but also propels continuous innovation and demand in the PoE switch market.

PoE switches are fundamental to expanding wireless infrastructure in both urban and rural areas. With the demand for high-speed internet access and Wi-Fi availability growing globally, access points need to be deployed efficiently across diverse environments. PoE switches simplify this process by powering wireless access points without additional electrical wiring. Educational institutions, stadiums, malls, and transport hubs are key adopters of this infrastructure. As 5G rollouts intensify and connectivity becomes a basic utility, the role of PoE in supporting wireless backhaul and frontend networks becomes more pronounced. This ongoing expansion translates directly into increased demand for reliable and scalable PoE switch solutions.

POE SWITCH MARKET SHARE:

The key players of POE switch include Cisco, HPE, etc. The top 2 players account for approximately 50% of the total market.

North America is the largest market, with a share of about 36%. North America leads the market due to advanced IT infrastructure, rapid smart city development, and extensive surveillance deployment.

In terms of end users, the largest segment is commercial, followed by the government.

Key Companies:



Cisco

HPE

Dell Inc

Juniper Networks

Extreme Networks

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Netgear

Broadcom

D-Link

ADTRAN

Panasonic

Advantech

ZyXEL

Alaxala

Microchip Technology

Westermo

Rubytech

Moxa

Repotec

DrayTek

Huawei

ZTE

TP-Link

Hikvision Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology

