1-Decanol Market To Reach USD 393.54 Million By 2032 Driven By Rising Demand In Surfactants, Lubricants, And Chemical Intermediates
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 202 4
|USD 249.71 Million
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 393.54 Million
|CAGR
|CAGR of 5.85% From 2025 to 2032
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Historical Data
|2021-2023
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Drivers
|. Growing agrochemical industry drives the market growth.
By Source
The 1-decanol based on oleochemical led the market in terms of share, with a share of around 67% in 2024, which can be attributed to the increasing global demand for bio-based raw materials that are sustainable. Manufactured from natural fats and oils (e.g., palm kernel oil, coconut oil), oleochemical-based 1-decanol is a highly preferred material across industries owing to its biodegradability, lesser environmental footprint, along with compatibility with clean-label and eco-friendly product formulations.
By Application
In 2024, plasticizers were the largest application segment of the 1-decanol market and accounted for around 28% of the total market share owing to the crucial function the compound plays in the formulation of polymer materials such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) to improve their flexibility, toughness, and workability. 1-Decanol is commonly used as a chemical intermediate for the synthesis of esters that serve as highly effective plasticizers for many industrial and consumer applications. Such commodities comprise automotive interiors, development fabric, codecs, flooring, and packaging.
Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific held the largest market share, around 43.26%, in 2024. It is driven by a strong manufacturing base and high demand due to rapid industrialization and the growth of key end-use industries such as personal care, detergents, plastics, and lubricants in the region. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are major chemical processing and consumer goods centres where 1-decanol is primarily consumed as a feedstock to surfactants, plasticizers, and synthetic lubricants. The sustained availability of low-cost labor, access to an abundant supply of raw materials (besides oleochemicals such as palm oil), and consistent government support of local industry have made Asia Pacific a destination of choice for local and foreign manufacturing.
Recent Developments
- In February 2025, Kao Corporation announced the expansion of its fatty alcohol production facility in Pasir Gudang, Malaysia. The expansion will help fulfill the growing global demand for 1-decanol from natural sources, notably for uses in personal care and detergent applications. In September 2024 , Emery Oleochemicals launched a new bio-based ester formulation for high-performance lubricant applications that contains 1-decanol. This change is in line with the global movement towards sustainable chemical manufacture.
