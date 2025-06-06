USDA Designates Cibus' Herbicide Tolerance Canola Trait HT2 As Not Regulated Under USDA's Biotechnology Regulations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This action follows the USDA's recent designation of Cibus' disease resistance traits in Canola as not regulated, continuing Cibus' product development momentum in the globally important Canola crop

SAN DIEGO, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS) (the“Company”), a leading agricultural technology company that develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies, announced today that its most recent trait for its herbicide tolerance trait (HT2) in Canola has been designated as“not regulated” by the United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS) Biotechnology Regulatory Services (BRS) as Plant Pests or Which There is Reason to Believe Are Plant Pests, as described in 7 CFR part 340.

Dr. Peter Beetham, Co-Founder and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Cibus, stated,“HT2 represents an advanced multi-crop herbicide tolerance trait within Cibus' pipeline of productivity and agronomic traits aimed at providing growers newer and more advanced tools to improve weed management,” Peter added,“We are encouraged by our pace of development and look forward to working with our partners to deliver our next generation herbicide tolerance traits to the market. The recent regulatory determinations from USDA-APHIS reflects our continued positive momentum, not only in the United States, but in international markets as well.”

Consistent with other Cibus developed and advanced traits developed utilizing Cibus' Rapid Trait Development SystemTM ( RTDS ®), this most recent USDA-APHIS regulatory determination, along with others recently announced, brings Cibus' total number of traits designated as not regulated to seventeen.

Cibus' traits benefit agriculture productivity and sustainability by enabling growers to improve their profitability and protect their yield. The HT2 trait in canola aims to offer a better and novel solution to address weeds resistant to widely-used herbicides. Broad acre crops like Canola and Soybean need weed management solutions that are more efficient and control weeds that can have a major effect on yield.

About Cibus

Cibus is a leader in gene edited productivity traits that address critical productivity and sustainability challenges for farmers such as diseases and pests which the United Nations estimates cost the global economy approximately $300 billion annually. Cibus' long-term focus is productivity traits for major, large-acreage row crops. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that uses proprietary high-throughput gene editing technology to develop crop traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding and to license them to seed companies in exchange for royalties on seed sales.

