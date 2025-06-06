Bread Head Sandwiches Expanding To Manhattan Beach
Jordan Snyder adds, "Our vision all along has been to be the neighborhood sandwich shop that people come to for the food and the experience. We've crafted our sandwiches to be the best versions of timeless classics that we are all familiar with, perfect for a weekday lunch or a picnic at the beach. Our goal is to be a staple of the Manhattan Beach community, and we hope to be here for a long, long time."
In addition to their delicious sandwiches, Bread Head will delight its guests with a selection of sides, salads and beverages. Specialty beer and natural wines will be coming soon. The restaurant's sleek and modern interior provides a welcoming atmosphere for all guests to enjoy, whether dining in or grabbing food to go.
Stay tuned to Bread Head's social media channels for updates and announcements. Bread Head's new restaurant is located at 1129 Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA. For more information, visit us online at breadheadla or follow us on social media @breadheadla.
About Bread Head Restaurant Group
Bread Head is a culinary venture founded by chefs Alex Williams and Jordan Synder (both have been awarded a Michelin Star) alongside Michael Pasternak (former Director of Operations of Night + Market restaurant group) and Greg Willsey (founder of Joolies, Kinderfarms, Desert Valley Date and Only Skin among other companies through his firm Venice Brands). Bread Head has been named "LA's Next Great Sandwich Shop" by the Los Angeles Times, and its Mozzarella Sandwich was named "One Of The 26 Best Dishes We Ate Across America" by the New York Times. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Bread Head elevates the classic sandwich experience through premium ingredients, creative flavor combinations, impeccable craftsmanship, and the joy of best friends working together on what they love.
Media Contact:
Greg Willsey
310.384.7410
[email protected]
SOURCE Bread Head
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment