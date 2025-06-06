Bread Head Sandwiches Expanding To Manhattan Beach

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We could not be more excited to join the Manhattan Beach community. I used to live in Manhattan Beach and think that Bread Head will be an amazing addition to an already vibrant downtown area. The kitchen area is quite a bit larger than at our current Santa Monica location, so Chefs Alex & Jordan will have the ability to offer some truly amazing dishes including breakfast," shared Co-Founder and CEO Greg Willsey.

Jordan Snyder adds, "Our vision all along has been to be the neighborhood sandwich shop that people come to for the food and the experience. We've crafted our sandwiches to be the best versions of timeless classics that we are all familiar with, perfect for a weekday lunch or a picnic at the beach. Our goal is to be a staple of the Manhattan Beach community, and we hope to be here for a long, long time."

In addition to their delicious sandwiches, Bread Head will delight its guests with a selection of sides, salads and beverages. Specialty beer and natural wines will be coming soon. The restaurant's sleek and modern interior provides a welcoming atmosphere for all guests to enjoy, whether dining in or grabbing food to go.

Stay tuned to Bread Head's social media channels for updates and announcements. Bread Head's new restaurant is located at 1129 Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA. For more information, visit us online at breadheadla or follow us on social media @breadheadla.

About Bread Head Restaurant Group

Bread Head is a culinary venture founded by chefs Alex Williams and Jordan Synder (both have been awarded a Michelin Star) alongside Michael Pasternak (former Director of Operations of Night + Market restaurant group) and Greg Willsey (founder of Joolies, Kinderfarms, Desert Valley Date and Only Skin among other companies through his firm Venice Brands). Bread Head has been named "LA's Next Great Sandwich Shop" by the Los Angeles Times, and its Mozzarella Sandwich was named "One Of The 26 Best Dishes We Ate Across America" by the New York Times. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Bread Head elevates the classic sandwich experience through premium ingredients, creative flavor combinations, impeccable craftsmanship, and the joy of best friends working together on what they love.

Media Contact:

Greg Willsey

310.384.7410

[email protected]

SOURCE Bread Head