Kroger Announces First Quarter Conference Call With Investors

CINCINNATI, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ) announced today it will host its first quarter 2025 earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, June 20, 2025. Kroger's management team will comment on financial and operational results for the first quarter 2025.

The presentation will broadcast online at href="" rel="nofollow" kroge . Click on " Quarterly Results " to access the event. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, June 20, 2025.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human SpiritTM. We are, across our family of companies nearly 410,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an eCommerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

Kroger's first quarter 2025 ended on May 24, 2025 .

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

