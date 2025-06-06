Home Care Matters & Home Care Quote Featured On Care Across America: Empowering Home Care Agencies

Care Across America

Valerie Darling on Care Across America Podcast

The conversation highlighted Valerie Darling's journey in the home care industry & showcased how she is transforming home care operations through innovation.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Valerie VanBooven RN BSN, host of Care Across America , recently interviewed Valerie Darling, owner of Home Care Matters (homecarematters) and co-owner of Home Care Quote (homecarequote). The engaging conversation highlighted Valerie Darling's journey in the home care industry and showcased how she is transforming home care operations through innovation and compassion.

Home Care Matters, founded in 2011, provides compassionate in-home care services in Flowery Branch, Georgia, and the surrounding areas. Drawing from her personal experience caring for her mother, Darling has built an agency that values empathy, education, and excellence in caregiving.

During the interview, Darling discussed the unique challenges families face when navigating care options for aging loved ones.“We often meet families in crisis mode,” Darling explained.“They're overwhelmed, scared, and unsure of what's needed. That's where education and empathy are essential.”

A highlight of the discussion was Home Care Quote, an innovative software tool designed to revolutionize the quoting process for home care services.“Home Care Quote generates personalized, detailed care quotes based on individual needs,” Darling shared.“It's more than just a pricing tool; it includes a color-coded Care Spectrum that visually represents care requirements and helps families understand where their loved one falls on the spectrum of care-from independent to acute needs.”

Home Care Quote not only empowers families with transparency but also equips agencies with valuable insights for pricing, scheduling, and caregiver management.“It's a game changer,” Darling noted.“Agencies can integrate Home Care Quote into their existing systems, use it for staff training, and even create career pathways for caregivers to progress and earn more.”

Looking ahead, Home Care Quote is preparing to integrate with leading home care scheduling software, further streamlining agency operations.“This integration will eliminate the need for double data entry and enable agencies to seamlessly manage inquiries, quotes, and service plans,” Darling emphasized.

The interview underscored Home Care Matters' commitment to high-quality care and continuous innovation.“Our caregivers are the face of our company,” Darling said.“They're dedicated professionals who deserve career growth and recognition. With Home Care Quote, we're elevating the entire client and caregiver experience.”

For more information about Home Care Matters, visit homecarematters. To learn how Home Care Quote can transform your agency, visit homecarequote.

Valerie Darling with Home Care Matters and Home Care Quote Featured on Care Across America

