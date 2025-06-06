7 Dogs Teaser: Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt's Power-Packed First Look Unveiled In Action-Comedy
Amidst the buzz surrounding Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5, the teaser for Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's first international film, 7 Dogs, has dropped. This action-packed movie's teaser is explosive, showcasing thrilling action sequences. The film is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, known for Bad Boys for Life and Ms. Marvel. Reports suggest the film will release this year, but the makers haven't revealed the date yet.
What's in the 7 Dogs teaser?
7 Dogs stars Arab superstars Kareem Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz, reuniting after the success of Kira & El Gin, one of Egypt's highest-grossing films. The teaser hints at an international crime story. The film is reportedly based on Interpol officer Khalid Al-Ajaji's mission to capture Gali Abu Dawood, a senior member of the 7 Dogs syndicate. The teaser offers glimpses of Sanjay Dutt angrily pointing a gun and Salman Khan conveying emotions through his eyes and expressions.
سيكون نقله نوعيه في عالم وتاريخ السينما في المنطقه وتم تصويره بالكامل في الرياض في استديوهات الحصن BigTime في الرياض twitter/iqLrnBHEmm
- TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) June 5, 2025
Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's Upcoming Projects
Salman Khan's only release this year was Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which unfortunately flopped despite pre-release hype. The film co-starred Rashmika Mandanna and Satyaraj. Khan's upcoming projects include a film based on the Galwan Valley and hosting Bigg Boss 19. Sanjay Dutt's The Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship tanked at the box office. His film Housefull 5, released on Friday, is receiving a decent response.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment