14 Top Press Releases From May

New data considerations and the expansion of evaluated cities resulted in a new top 10 for the 2025-2026 year, with Johns Creek, Georgia, taking No. 1 due to its strong job market and desirability scores.The collaboration will see McFarlane Toys bring Poppy Playtime's eerie yet beloved characters to life with an extensive range of products, including plushies, action figures, dioramas, prop replicas, and more."The Court's decision is a resounding victory for survivors of historical abuse in Scouting, and it is the culmination of more than five years of tireless efforts by survivors, Scouting America, Local Councils, Chartered Organizations, settling insurance companies, and other stakeholders to equitably compensate survivors and preserve the mission of Scouting."Novo Nordisk is focused on new ways to drive access and affordability for Wegovy®, the most widely prescribed and studied GLP-1 for weight loss that is fully available nationwide.The key innovation lies in its floating wall-washing effect, which projects a broad, upward glow that adds depth and dimension to any room. When mounted horizontally, the lighting creates a visual lift, bringing ceilings to life and transforming flat surfaces into luminous skylines.The acquisition marks a new chapter for the Canadian retailer, which will relaunch as EB Games Canada-a beloved and iconic name many Canadian gamers still associate with their earliest gaming experiences. The move reflects a commitment to revitalizing Canada's gaming retail scene, bringing renewed focus to customer experience, collector culture, and the unique preferences of Canadian gamers.If approved, Wegovywould become the first oral formulation of a GLP-1 indicated for chronic weight management. "We are entering a new era of obesity care where patients want individualized treatment plans that address their needs and provide choices, including oral formulations," said Anna Windle, PhD, Senior Vice President, Clinical Development, Medical & Regulatory Affairs at Novo Nordisk Inc."Sports and sports culture continue to be incredibly powerful, and with this acquisition, we'll create a new global platform that serves those ever evolving needs through iconic concepts consumers know and love, enhanced store designs and omnichannel experiences, as well as a product mix that appeals to our different customer bases," said Lauren Hobart, President and CEO of DICK'S.More than 90 drivers demand fair pay, strong benefits, and protections against autonomous trucks."This funding fuels our mission to support more pharma, biotech, and CROs in embracing AI and machine learning to unlock the next era of clinical development. Our solutions deliver clear ROI by increasing trial success rates, reducing costs, and accelerating time to market," said Raviv Pryluk, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of PhaseV.The list, compiled by Fortune editors, is based on company size and health, as well as an executive's career trajectory, influence, innovation, and efforts to make business better. More than 50 women currently lead Fortune 500 companies, yet only 20 made this year's list-a testament to how increasingly competitive the ranking has become.Under the agreement, OAN and AWE will be added to Spectrum TV Select and TV Stream plans. In addition, OAN Live, the direct-to-consumer streaming platform, will be made available at no additional cost to Spectrum TV customers.The release is the debut of Crocs Echo Wave silhouette in a glow-in-the-dark finish, marking the first partnership to feature this fan-favorite design. This exclusive design is enhanced by a custom marbled ankle strap inspired by G-SHOCK's iconic durability and precise craftsmanship.After seven long years, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® is welcoming back the brand's beloved Campfire Meals – including an all new Campfire Shrimp Skillet, alongside Campfire Chicken and Campfire Beef, plus a new decadent S'mores Brownie Skillet featuring a HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate Bar.

In addition to the newsworthy headlines above, the PR Newswire team identified several larger trending topics in May:



Mother's Day : Companies in a variety of industries-from consumer to health, education and tech-shared news about how they were celebrating moms or doing their part to make moms' lives a little bit easier last month. Releases included maternity skincare brand HATCH Mama's debut at Ulta, a financial aid fund for student parents in college and AI-powered crying detection for Reolink's indoor monitors. Meanwhile, Medtronic worked to raise awareness for heart health among mothers and Life Time debuted family centered classes for mothers and their kids to build healthy habits.

Summer Travel : As the weather heated up, the wire was filled with press releases about the latest summer travel trends, including top destinations, spending expectations and more. While Dave & Buster's and Urban Air offered ways to beat the heat this season, Boatsetter promoted outdoor adventures by declaring June 5 as National "Sorry I Was On a Boat Day." Beach destinations remain some of the most popular for summer travel, according to TripAdvisor (although some not-so-great bacteria levels could be an issue). A survey from Deloitte found that overall, 53% of Americans plan to travel and stay in paid lodging this summer. Intersolar Europe : The solar energy tradeshow took place in early May in Germany and exhibitors shared their PV innovations and event plans via PR Newswire. Headlines included an AI-powered energy storage system from Sungrow, a 10GW milestone for LONGi, several awards for PV module manufacturer PHONO Solar, and a balcony energy storage system from Growatt.

Coming up: In June, the PR Newswire expects to see waves of press releases tied to big calendar events like Pride Month, Father's Day and Juneteenth. Plus, summer-related announcements in the food, travel and entertainment industries are likely to continue as the season heats up.

