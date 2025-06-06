Oneplus 13S Vs Iphone 16E Phone Comparison: Which Gadget Is Worth Your Money?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The OnePlus 13s and iPhone 16e are now head-to-head competitors. This comparison analyzes their displays, processors, batteries, cameras, and prices to help consumers make informed decisions.

The OnePlus 13s was launched on June 5. Starting on June 12, the model will be sold on Amazon, the OnePlus website, and a few physical stores. Reservations have already begun. The OnePlus 13s seems to compete with Apple's iPhone 16e, a version that was introduced in February, in terms of features and cost.

OnePlus 13s vs iPhone 16e: Display

The OnePlus 13s's 120Hz refresh rate was significantly faster than Apple's 60Hz when the iPhone 16e was first released. In contrast to OnePlus's 6.32-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution, Apple's most recent product has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Glove Mode, PWM dimming, and Aqua Touch 2.0 for wet-finger usage are more features that the 13s offers.

OnePlus 13s vs iPhone 16e: Processor

The OnePlus 13s is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The device also features UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM. With OnePlus' OxygenOS 15 skin, which is renowned for its adaptability and seamless interface, the device runs Android 15. The A18 CPU, a 4-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine are features of Apple's iPhone 16e. The model to increase 5G connection and power efficiency includes the company's first in-house modem, the C1 chip.

OnePlus 13s vs iPhone 16e: Battery

The 4,005mAh battery of the iPhone 16e is capable of both USB-C and MagSafe wireless charging. Compared to earlier models, the device is said to have better battery performance. A bigger 5,850mAh battery and 80W SuperVOOC rapid charging via USB-C are features of the OnePlus 13s.

OnePlus 13s vs iPhone 16e: Camera

The OnePlus 13s has two cameras on the back: a 50MP Sony LYT-700 main sensor with optical image stabilization and a 50MP telephoto lens with two optical zooms. The model sports a 32MP selfie camera on the front. The iPhone 16e has a 12MP TrueDepth camera with autofocus up front and a 48MP back camera.

OnePlus 13s vs iPhone 16e: Price

The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option of the OnePlus 13s is priced at Rs 54,999. The price of a more expensive model with 512GB of storage is Rs 59,999. On the other hand, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 16e starts at Rs 59,999. The prices of the 256GB and 512GB models are Rs 69,999 and Rs 89,900, respectively.