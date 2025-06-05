French Avenue Unveils The Genesis Collection Of Perfumes

French Avenue, the contemporary luxury perfumery under the legacy of Fragrance World, has launched The Genesis Collection, developed over a period of 24 months. This new signature line aims to mark a bold new chapter in modern fragrance-where scent, identity and storytelling converge. The collection reimagines the way individuals experience and connect with fragrance.

The Genesis Collection features twelve distinctive perfumes, each inspired by the constellations and designed to capture the unique spirit, traits and emotional essence of every individual. From earthy compositions that ground and soothe, to airy blends that uplift and energize, each fragrance is a unique expression of the cosmos. With artistry at its core, French Avenue has created a line that goes beyond scent-it's a celebration of individuality and inner identity.

Drawing inspiration from the vastness of the universe and the allure of astrological symbolism, Genesis transcends conventional perfumery. Each fragrance invites the wearer on a personal journey of self-discovery, offering more than a sensory experience-it offers a connection to something greater, something written in the stars.

The collection was introduced at a private showcase in Dubai, where guests were immersed in a multi-sensory experience that reflected the celestial narrative of the collection. Attendees were invited to interact with an installation that guided them to their zodiac-aligned fragrance, providing a glimpse into the symbolic storytelling that underpins each scent.

“The Genesis Collection is more than a series of perfumes-it is the culmination of two years of passion, research and inspiration. We set out to create something that speaks to the soul, not just the senses. Each scent in Genesis is a tribute to individuality-rooted in craftsmanship, shaped by the stars, and made to resonate with the wearer on a deeply personal level. This is not just perfumery, it's a cosmic journey,” stated Poland Moosa Haji, Founder of Fragrance World.

French Avenue continues to expand its global presence, backed by the enduring strength of its parent company, Fragrance World, which celebrates 35 years of excellence and a network of 132 distribution partners across 30 countries.