Siegwerk India Marks World Environment Day With Plantation Drive In Pur Village, Rajasthan
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Rajasthan, 5th June 2025 – As part of its commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement, Siegwerk India organized a plantation drive on World Environment Day at a plantation site near the pond of Pur village, Rajasthan. The initiative reflects Siegwerk's ongoing commitment to preserving the environment and supporting local communities.
The plantation site, spanning approximately 3,000 square meters, was donated by the village Sarpanch and the villagers of Pur. The vacant land, which was at risk of turning into a landfill area, has been transformed into a green space through the collaborative efforts of the villagers and Siegwerk's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program. The donation of this land was made with the full support of the village community. Recognizing the threat that a landfill posed to the nearby live pond and the overall local ecosystem, the villagers took proactive steps to restore the land.
Siegwerk India has planted close to 1000 plants at the site, including a mix of fruit-bearing trees, shady trees, and medicinal plants. This diverse plantation is expected to enhance biodiversity, provide shade, and offer medicinal benefits to the community, thereby fostering a healthier and greener environment. The team also planted over 100 trees at their factory in Bhiwadi.
Speaking on the initiative, Ms. Manjusha Singh, CEO, Siegwerk India, said, "Our partnership with Pur village exemplifies how corporate and community efforts can come together to address environmental challenges. Transforming this land into a green space helps preserve water quality, enhances biodiversity, and inspires sustainable living. We look forward to continuing such meaningful projects that nurture both nature and society."
Mr. Ajit Singh, CFO, Siegwerk India, added, "Environmental sustainability is a key pillar of our corporate responsibility. By collaborating with the Pur village community, we are not only protecting the natural habitat but also creating lasting benefits for the local ecosystem and residents."
The initiative is not only aimed at greening the land but also at protecting the water quality of the nearby pond, preventing pollution that could arise from the land being used as a dumping ground. In addition to this annual CSR initiative, Siegwerk also previously undertook the restoration of a pond Dhaki village, increasing ToF (Trees outside Forest) to promote water resource management.
About Siegwerk
Siegwerk is one of the leading global manufacturers of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications and labels. Based on 200 years of expertise, we provide customized solutions for all types of packaging needs - from functional and eye-catching to safe and sustainable. As a sixth-generation family business, we have long been aware of our responsibility for future generations. Under the motto“rethINK packaging”, we are therefore actively driving the transformation to a circular economy by developing eco-friendly solutions that enable packaging circularity. Here, 30+ country organizations and ~5,000 employees worldwide ensure consistent high-quality products and customized support around the world.
