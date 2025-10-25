Mild, Hazy To Misty Weather Expected Tonight

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Weather, inshore, until 6am on Sunday will be mild, hazy to misty at places by late night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be fine weather, the report added.

Wind inshore will be northeasterly to northwesterly 05 to 15 knot, becomes southwesterly by late night.

Offshore, it will be westerly to northwesterly 07 to 17 knot.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, while offshore will be 2 to 4 feet.

Visibility inshore will be 04 to 09/03 kilometer or less at places by late night.

Offshore will also be 05 to 10 kilometers.