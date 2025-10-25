Night Accidents Triple As Autumn Sets In

This is because the changeover to winter time leads to more journeys in the dark, as the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) announced on Saturday. The TCS bases this on figures from the Swiss Accident Insurance Fund (Suva).

However, this risk can be greatly reduced with a few simple gestures, the report continues: a person dressed in dark clothing is only visible from a distance of 25 metres, whereas with light or fluorescent colours they are visible from 40 metres and with reflective or luminous elements from up to 140 metres.“These additional metres account for several crucial seconds in which a driver has to react,” as TCS experts wrote.

The TCS also recommends installing markings that are visible from all sides: Reflective strips on clothing, bags or shoes for pedestrians, front and rear lights and reflectors for cyclists, reflective waistcoats and stickers for scooters. A luminous helmet or bright accessories complete the protection. These precautionary measures also make sense during the day when visibility is impaired by fog, rain or snow.

To mark the 19th Day of Light on 6 November, the TCS is launching its“Made visible” campaign to remind everyone how important it is to see and be seen.

Translated from German by DeepL/ds

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....