Napoleon's Diamond Brooch At Auction In Geneva

Now in Geneva, Sotheby's, in its“Royal & Noble Sale”, is auctioning off the French emperor's own jewellery, which, however, has nothing to do with the spectacular heist.

According to the auction house, it is in particular a diamond hat pin, which Napoleon took with him to the legendary battlefield of Waterloo in 1815. During his escape after the defeat against the British and Prussians, it was abandoned and requisitioned by the Prussians themselves.

The jewel was handed over only three days after the battle to the Prussian King Frederick William III as a war trophy. It was later handed down to the German emperors before ending up in a private collection.

The round brooch with a diameter of about 45 millimetres sports an oval diamond of 13.04 carats in the centre, surrounded by other diamonds with the so-called old mine cut. The value is estimated at between CHF 120,000 and CHF 200,000.

The auction, which also features other jewellery, will be held on 12 November at the Hotel Mandarin Oriental in Geneva.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ds

