Bitcoin Mining World Secures Exclusive Rights To Antminer S21 Pro Hashboard Schematics

BROOKFIELD, Wis., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Mining World (BMW), a leading educational platform for the Bitcoin mining community, has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with ASIC hardware engineer Juergen Nittner II (Mæsteo) for the distribution of his full detailed Bitmain Antminer S21 and S19-series hashboard schematics.

This partnership grants BMW sole digital distribution rights for Mæstro's schematics, which cover advanced models like the Antminer S21 Pro, S19 XP, and related variants. To meet the needs of a diverse mining audience, BMW will release a compressed low-resolution version for free, and offer a high-resolution version for purchase by professionals seeking deeper technical insight.

Scott Offord, founder of Bitcoin Mining World, commented: "We are thrilled to partner with Mæstro on this groundbreaking licensing deal. Mæstro's unmatched expertise in ASIC hardware design and repair means our community will get top-quality schematics for the new S21 miners. This collaboration embodies our goal of empowering miners with professional-grade resources."

The release of these schematics supports Bitcoin Mining World's broader mission of improving education, repairability, and operational excellence across the mining sector. Mæstro's Purdue electronics education and engineering experience ensure that these schematics will serve as a trusted reference for those working at the board level, from miners and technicians to researchers and designers.

Mæstro added: "I'm excited to share the beautiful S21 hashboard designs I create with the Bitcoin mining community through Bitcoin Mining World. Modern schematics are a jumble of subsystems across multiple pages, the designs I create show, in one huge poster, exactly how everything is connected. This partnership lets me support miners directly and continue contributing to the field I'm passionate about. I also look forward to new engineering opportunities in the U.S. mining hardware industry."

Mæstro is widely respected for his in-depth ASIC design and diagnostic skills. This agreement not only highlights his work but also opens the door for greater visibility among U.S. mining hardware companies seeking experienced technicians and engineers.

BMW will leverage its online platform and network to ensure these schematics are easily accessible to both new and advanced users. This collaboration marks another step in Bitcoin Mining World's ongoing efforts to decentralize knowledge, encourage innovation, and strengthen the global Bitcoin mining ecosystem.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Bitcoin Mining World

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED