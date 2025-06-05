With Beef Tallow In The Spotlight, Coast Packing's Tastemaptm Shows Diners Where To Taste The Difference Nationwide

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The( ) is an interactive destination guide to restaurants, markets, butchers, and eateries across the country that proudly cook with traditional animal fats like beef tallow and lard. Whether you're craving perfectly crispy French fries, golden-fried chicken, or a pie crust that flake dreams are made of, the TasteMap shows you where to go.

Notably, the number of establishments on the map using beef tallow has increased significantly, from 360 locations in 2020 to 868 locations today, marking a 141% rise. This trend reflects a clear shift towards traditional, flavor-driven cooking methods.

"Consumers are realizing that not all fats are created equal," said Greg Hozinsky, Corporate Chef of Coast Packing Company. "Unlike industrial seed oils, which are heavily processed and often chemically extracted, beef tallow is natural, stable at high heat, and loaded with flavor. It delivers unmatched crispness and texture in fried foods. Coast Packing's TasteMap helps consumers find fries, pies, restaurants, butchers, and markets nationwide that cook with or sell traditional animal fats like beef tallow and lard."

Here are just a few standout TasteMapTM restaurants offering crave-worthy beef tallow and lard-based dishes:



Heavy Handed – Los Angeles, CA

Heavy Handed is all about crafting the perfect burger. They use high-quality ground short rib beef for its ideal flavor and marbling. Their dedication also extends to their fries, which are fried in beef tallow to achieve a golden, crispy texture, and best enjoyed by the handful alongside their signature Heavy Sauce.



Manhattan Project Beer Co. – Dallas, TX

This innovative brewery and taproom offers more than just craft beers. Their Thai Fried Chicken is a standout, featuring chicken dredged in a gluten-free flour mix and fried in beef tallow, resulting in a crispy skin infused with flavors of coriander, cilantro, and garlic.

Little Pie Company – New York, NY Located in the heart of Manhattan, Little Pie Company has been serving handcrafted pies since 1985. Their signature Sour Cream Apple Walnut Pie stands out, with a tender lard crust that benefits from traditional baking fats, delivering a nostalgic taste of home.

Diners can filter TasteMap by location, dish type, or even holiday-whether tamales at Christmas or pies on Pi Day. Each pin includes links, menu highlights, and contact information, making it easier than ever to plan your next food adventure. And if your favorite local spot isn't listed? Coast encourages everyone to submit a recommendation directly through the site.

A full list and interactive map is available at

ABOUT COAST PACKING COMPANY

Coast Packing Company, founded in 1922, is the leading supplier of animal fat shortenings in the Western United States and a trusted name in the food industry. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, Coast Packing Company offers products that enhance flavor, texture, and authenticity in commercial and home cooking. With a focus on sustainability and promoting healthier food options, Coast Packing Company remains dedicated to blending traditional values with a modern approach. For more information, visit .

