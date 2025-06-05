Sweden Allocates Additional $30M To Support Ukraine Via NATO Fund
The donations are funded by the 19th support package for Ukraine, presented by the government on March 31 and adopted by the parliament on April 29.
According to the statement, SEK 300 million will be contributed to the NATO Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) Trust Fund for support to Ukraine.
The fund is used to procure non-lethal military assistance requested by Ukraine, such as medical equipment, vehicles, fuel and field rations.Read also: Norway to provide USD 7 B in aid to Ukraine this year - DM Umerov
SEK 250 million will be contributed to the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) Trust Fund for the rapid procurement of goods and services requested by Ukraine, such as spare parts.
"The scope of Sweden's military support is a strength. The contributions to these NATO funds will enhance Ukraine's endurance and logistical capabilities," said Defense Minister Pal Jonson.
In late May, Sweden allocated SEK 4.8 billion (over $502 million) to bolster Ukraine's defense capacity.
