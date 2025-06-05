“AI 2.0 Has Arrived”: James Altucher Warns Of Major U.S. AI Shift From Inside Musk's New Supercomputer Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

According to Altucher's report, the U.S. has entered what he calls a“second wave” of artificial intelligence - and at the center of it is Project Colossus, a secretive facility operated by Musk's xAI out of Memphis, Tennessee.

Unlike anything the public has seen before, Project Colossus is designed to scale beyond current AI tools and into a new phase Altucher refers to as Artificial Superintelligence - or AI 2.0.

A Quiet Presidential Push

Altucher points to a key moment that set everything in motion: the repeal of Biden-era regulations on AI development.

“In one of his FIRST acts as President... Donald Trump overturned Executive Order #14110.”

The executive reversal, Altucher says, cleared the path for Musk to accelerate his most ambitious project yet.

Inside Project Colossus

Altucher claims Musk's supercomputer is already live, housed in a discreet facility loaded with more than 200,000 high-performance AI chips.

“Right here, inside this warehouse in Memphis, Tennessee... lies a massive supercomputer Musk calls 'Project Colossus.'”

He also reports that further upgrades are coming within weeks - including the addition of next-generation hardware that could dramatically increase Colossus' capabilities.

From Chatbots to Conscious Machines?

According to Altucher, most people are still thinking in terms of consumer-facing AI - like ChatGPT. But this next generation, he says, is something entirely different.

“AI 2.0... gives that knowledge to intelligent machines that I believe will solve our problems for us.”

He warns that a major upgrade could be revealed as early as July 1 , marking what he calls a“breakthrough moment” for American AI leadership.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a computer scientist, entrepreneur, and bestselling author. He previously helped develop IBM's Deep Blue supercomputer and built early AI-based trading systems on Wall Street. His latest work explores the rapid emergence of Artificial Superintelligence and its implications for national strategy and technological control.

