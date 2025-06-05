Lisa Gurdin Of Lsgurdin Consulting LLC Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

CHESTNUT HILL, MA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Being a parent is tough enough but raising children with disabilities is even harder. Whether your child has a traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy, autism spectrum, or ADHD, navigating their uniqe challenges and demands leaves you drained, powerless, and feeling completely isolated. Not only are you not making progress relating to your child, the stress is jeapordizing your health, it's taking a toll on your marriage, and all the while you desperately strive to provide your child with a loving and nurturing environment. You struggle with the question, What do you absolutely need to know to support them? While there are no instruction manuals, setting realistic expectations is first and foremost and what that means is you simply cannot do it alone. When you seek and accept help from highly trained professional you will be empowered with the skills, resources, and the confidence needed to parent more effectively as you work together to build a life with your child that you have always longed for.

One such professional is Lisa Gurdin, founder and CEO of Lisa Gurdin Consulting who simply put, is one of the best around. With a listening ear, compassionate heart, and a solution oriented mindset, Lisa is a top consultant on a mission, to continue assisting countless parents in navigating the challenges whether educational, social, emotional, and behavioral, with the most effective and cutting edge treatments that serve to enhance their lives and family dynamics. Because children with special needs require different approaches to learning and development, working collaboratively with parents, children, and schools, provides valuable insights into your child's specific behavior and development. One that recognize their individual strengths so you are able to make the make the right choice for your child's future that go from ordinary to extraordinary.

Lisa takes a holistic approach, recognizing that neurodiversity comes with struggles and joys but mostly joys. Parents can celebrate their youngsters milestones and achievements that help them feel important and truly loved.

With a multi pronged approach, that leads to a more sustainable growth strategies, Lisa has been practicing personal growth and self-mastery throughout her entire career. Having spent nearly 20 years in special education before opening up her own consulting practice, Lisa's passion for this work prepared her to be the coach, teacher, and trainer she's always wanted to be. Through evidence based programs, collaborating with school districts, her arsenal of professional tools, and her own myriad of experiences, she expertly provides parents and families with valuable insight while honoring their unique needs and life's journey.

Whether your child is dealing with a mild or complex diagnosis, Lisa is your biggest advocate.

Her use of practical strategies and techniques grounded in the principles of collaboration, trainings, and parenting workshops, she provides parents ways to navigate daily challenges. As a result, your child becomes better equipped to navigate the complexities of modern life with greater ease and success through their childhood years and beyond. The core of Lisa's work is to guide families to a happy, fulfilled, and abundant not, not limited by disabilities.

With a razor sharp perspective on motivation and guided by her unique approach to creating sustainable change in her real-life in her roles as consultant, evaluator, and trainer consultants like Lisa Gurdin create a network of understanding and connection that not only benefits the parents but fosters a healthier environment for the entire family and even the world at large.

She encourages parents in supporting their youngster's social, emotional, & behavioral needs. Her tools and trainings help parents learn how to adapt healthy behaviors and self-care in purpose-driven and joy producing ways that encourage a healthy mindset.

Whether in-person or virtual she wholeheartedly support parents and school professionals through behavioral consultation, evaluation, and training. Her style is practical, active, and engaging.

Her widely talked about CE program serves to cultivate a community of like-minded behavioral practitioners who foster connection that is valuable to the world at large.

These strategies, guided sessions, and structured programs not only aids in managing daily challenges but also its important to offer a supportive environment necessary for the child's success.

Lisa thrives on supporting students, parents, and schools and her proven techniques have not only garnered the attention of clients, but has also earned her accolades and the respect of her peers and community.

Prior to starting her own private practice, she worked as the Clinical Coordinator for LABBB Collaborative in Massachusetts, and was the ACE Coordinator for the LABBB. Today she coordinates a BCBA Roundtable for LABBB Collaborative and offers continuing education workshops for local school-based behavior analysts.

Lisa is also a highly sought after speaker available for podcasts and speaking engagements and you may reach out to her via her website.

Consultants like Lisa are here to help you and your child thrive. In her many roles, Lisa believes in excellence through integrity and brings honesty that help people, and to which she can dedicate a high level of quality. She is always looking to increase her expertise but watching her clients transform is her biggest passion as she hands them the support they need to succeed and a future that is brighter than they ever imagined.

Close Up Radio recently featured Lisa Gurdin in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday May 30th at 1pm Eastern

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

