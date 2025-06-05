Rockdove Solutions And The Center For Personal Protection And Safety Announce Strategic Partnership To Deliver Expert-Driven Threat Management Frameworks Built Into The In Case Of Crisis Platform

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This joint initiative will transform how organizations prevent violence, manage threats, and respond to crises. By combining CPPS's expert frameworks with the In Case of Crisis platform, this integrated solution offers a proven, cost-effective way for organizations to protect their people, safeguard reputation, and strengthen operational resilience.

"Today, many of the organizations are spending a significant amount of time and money developing response plans, training their people, and purchasing supporting technologies with limited success," said Chris Britton, RockDove Solutions' General Managers. "Too often, these organizations are dealing with information silos and fragment responses. With this partnership, organizations can quickly and confidently implement a world-class approach."

RockDove Solutions and CPPS will officially launch this partnership with an informational webinar, "Next-Level Threat Management and Crisis Preparedness," on June 18, from 1:00–2:00 PM EDT .

Led by Chris Britton and Jake Newton, COO of CPPS, this session will feature a live demo showcasing how CPPS's expert methodologies integrate with In Case of Crisis to deliver a fully operational threat and crisis management solution.

"Plans and procedures are most effective when they're able to come to life," Jake lauded. "This partnership challenges the adage that plans go out the window when 'you get punched in the face,' as Mike Tyson famously asserted. I'm thrilled for our partnership because it allows organizations to have ease of action when accomplishing the many practices required to prevent, respond to, and recover from potential violence. Organizations need simplicity and effectiveness, that's exactly what this combination will provide–plans and process organic to software facilitated workflow!"

The webinar will explore how to effectively receive, assess, and manage threats; automate threat monitoring and crisis response; and leverage this integrated solution to strengthen security, eliminate inefficiencies, and improve team communication.

Register for the June 18 webinar here: #/registration

About RockDove Solutions

RockDove Solutions ( ) offers In Case of Crisis, an improved approach to incident and crisis management. Risk and security professionals use it to prepare for and respond confidently to emerging threats. The platform unites cross-functional teams and stakeholders with a common operating picture and accelerates response with automated workflow while maintaining executive governance using proven and repeatable best practices.

About The Center for Personal Protection and Safety (CPPS)

CPPS ( ) is a national leader in workplace violence prevention, active assailant preparedness, and behavioral threat assessment. CPPS provides training, consulting, and tools to help organizations create safer environments, reduce liability, and respond effectively when incidents occur.

