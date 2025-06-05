Why Not FIR Filed Over Stampede Near Chinnaswamy Stadium, Questions Karnataka BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 5 (IANS) Slamming the Congress-led government in Karnataka for not filing an FIR regarding the stampede incident near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru which resulted in the deaths of at least 11 people, the Karnataka BJP on Thursday demanded a judicial probe into the incident by a sitting High Court judge.

The demand was made in the joint press conference by the BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra and the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayaswamy, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council.

Vijayendra said:“An unnatural death case (UDR) has been registered at the Cubbon Park police station, and an investigation has begun regarding the tragedy. Eleven innocent lives were lost due to the government's irresponsibility and thorough investigation is needed. The state government cannot escape accountability. Why the FIR has been not filed yet,” he questioned.

Vijayendra urged the Chief Minister to order an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge and called for proper decisions from the state government. He further demanded a minimum compensation amount of Rs 50 lakh for the families of the victims.

Criticising the magisterial probe order, Vijeyandra charged that an inquiry by a magistrate would be insufficient to investigate the Chief Minister and cabinet members, who are in a position of culpability.

He questioned the Chief Minister's decision to order a magisterial inquiry, stating that the government is unwilling to take responsibility for its failures.

He stated that a situation has arisen in the state where the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Home Minister should resign.

Vijayendra also demanded that RCB owners should provide compensation.

He highlighted that when an elephant from Karnataka caused a death by trampling in Kerala, the Karnataka government announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh.

Vijayendra further criticised the state government's "inhumane conduct" as "condemnable". He pointed out that even as news channels already reported five or six deaths, the Deputy Chief Minister was celebrating at Chinnaswamy Stadium, and ruling party members continued their selfie spree at Vidhana Soudha.

Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka, meanwhile, said:“We will not accept an investigation by the District Collector. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) is being filed before the High Court Chief Justice. The investigation must be conducted under the supervision of a High Court judge, and an SIT should be formed for this purpose. The report must be submitted directly to the High Court. Justice must be delivered for all these deaths, and those responsible must be punished.”

“How can Deputy Commissioners, who work under the CM and report to him, conduct an impartial investigation? They were responsible for planning the event, finalizing its framework, and making preparations. It's impossible to believe they would honestly investigate the government's lapses and errors. Deceiving the public and causing deaths is bad enough-why are they now resorting to self-deception and adding to their sins? Only a judicial probe can deliver justice to innocent lives and their parents. The Congress government must not stoop to such pettiness even in the face of death."

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, questioned: "If the police and the government are not responsible, then who is?"

Narayanaswamy, has asserted that the state government is directly responsible for the deaths. He demanded that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister take direct responsibility and resign immediately.

He questioned why the state government felt the need to organise the celebration, which should have been handled by a cricket body.

He condemned the government's announcement of only Rs 10 lakh compensation for those who died in such a tragic incident, calling it unacceptable.

Meanwhile, social activist Snehamayi Krishna filed a complaint with the Cubbon Park police on Thursday against CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, office-bearers of the KSCA, and others. In his complaint, Krishna demanded that the police register the case under Section 106 of the BNS Act.

A copy of the complaint has also been sent to the bench of the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, and the petition has pleaded for action to be initiated against the guilty, stating it is a serious matter.