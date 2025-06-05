Key Market Driver In Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Industry 2025: Elevated Mobility And Transportation

Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025

The GIS software market size witnessed rapid expansion recently and is showing signs of continuing this trend. The market is predicted to grow from $9.46 billion in 2024 to $10.86 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.8%. This growth during the historic period was fueled by a range of factors including government and defense applications, urban planning and infrastructure development, environmental conservation, and increasing adoption of consumer navigation and location-based services.

What Factors Are Expected To Drive The Future GIS Software Market Growth?

Building on the momentum gained in recent years, the GIS software market size is projected to experience a rapid growth spurt in the coming years, catapulting the market size to $18.94 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.9%. The key drivers fueling the growth in the forecast period include Internet of Things IOT and sensor integration, the advent of smart cities, initiatives towards climate change mitigation, and applications in healthcare and epidemiology. Trends that will shape the GIS software industry in the forecast period include the advent of cloud-based GIS, advancements in location intelligence and indoor mapping and navigation, innovations in artificial intelligence AI, and machine learning ML integration.

What Role Is Mobility And Transportation Playing In GIS Software Market Growth?

The increasing role of mobility and transportation is expected to act as key growth drivers for the GIS software market . Mobility, our ability to move or be moved freely and easily, and transportation - the action of transporting someone or something from one location to another, have become integral in our daily lives. The unique capacity of GIS software to analyze investment plans for public transport, optimize route planning and analysis, along with managing and analyzing traffic data is leading to increased adoption in these sectors, hence fostering market growth.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The GIS Software Market Landscape?

Companies that are at the forefront of the GIS software market include Google LLC, Hitachi Solutions Ltd., General Electric Co., Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Salesforce Inc., NEC Corporation, Hexagon AB, Autodesk Inc., Trimble Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., and Tyler Technologies Inc. Meanwhile, an emerging trend in the market is the focus of major companies to develop innovative artificial intelligence products, an area seen as a key differentiator in a highly competitive market.

Are There Any Key GIS Software Market Segments?

The GIS software market report covers the following segments -

1 By Component: Software, Services

2 By Type: Desktop GIS, Server GIS, Developer GIS, Mobile GIS, Other Types

3 By Function: Mapping, Surveying, Location-Based Services, Navigation And Telematics, Other Functions

4 By Industry Vertical: Automotive, Energy And Utilities, Government, Defense And Intelligence, Smart Cities, Insurance, Natural Resources, Other Industry Verticals.

How Have Different GIS Software Market Regions Performed?

In 2024, North America held the lion's share of the GIS software market. The report provides a comprehensive geographic analysis, covering regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

