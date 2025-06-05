Pankaj Tripathi Shares Latest Update About His Next Project After 'Criminal Justice 4'
The versatile star has begun shooting for his upcoming film“Parivarik Manuranjan,” where he will be seen alongside Aditi Rao Hydari. On Thursday, Tripathi took to his Instagram handle to announce the film and shared that the movie has gone on floors today in Lucknow. Pankaj Tripathi shared a couple of his images with Aditi and other cast and crew of the film. In one of the images, the 'Main Atal Hoon' actor is seen laughing while looking at Aditi Rao Hydari. The upcoming family drama marks Tripathi's first onscreen collaboration with Aditi.
Sharing his photos, the actor wrote,“Parivaar, hungama aur parivarik mahual ewam swaad! Shoot begins for Parivarik ManuRanjan with the talented @aditiraohydari & directed by v.”
Produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Himanshu Mehra and creatively produced by Ali Abbas Zafar,“Parivarik ManuRanjan” is directed by Varun V. Sharma and written by Brijendra Kala and Varun Sharma. Set in the culturally rich and romantic city of Lucknow, the film weaves together situational humor and genuine emotion.
Talking about her role, Aditi Rao Hydari shared in a statement,“When I read the script, I smiled through it. For me it's rare to come across a story in this universe. The situational comedy, the twists and the unexpected turns and more importantly the warmth and simplicity that is the heart of the story. Getting to work with Pankaj sir is going to be a treat. He is a master of this genre, and for me this is going to be a big learning experience and a joy.”
Meanwhile, Pankaj recently returned with the season 4 of the show 'Criminal Justice.' The new season also starred Surveen Chawla and Shweta Basu Prasad. Directed by Rohan Sippy, 'Criminal Justice' season 4 is available to stream on JioHotstar.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- Nibiru Launches”Block Party” Aura Program To Reward Real Defi Activity
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment