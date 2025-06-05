Smoky Mountain Yoga & Wellness Festival June 21 Celebrating International Day Of Yoga & Summer Solstice

Smoky Mountain Yoga & Wellness Festival

Celebrate International Day of Yoga and Summer Solstice among the Great Smoky Mountains on June 21st at the Smoky Mountain Yoga & Wellness Festival.

- Robin KingWAYNESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Smoky Mountain Yoga & Wellness Festival – June 21, 2025, Waynesville, North CarolinaThe Folkmoot Friendship Center Campus will be filled with activities centered on wellness Saturday, June 21.A 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Smoky Mountain Yoga & Wellness Festival is sure to have something for everyone, whether you are seeking information about wellness, nutrition or movement from the many information sessions and vendors at the festival, looking for fun activities sure to enthrall the kids or seeking great music options during the summer solstice .A festival of this size centered on yoga and whole body wellness is a first for Haywood County, and is the brainchild of Robin King, who was first introduced to yoga as a college student during a Rotary Exchange in Bali in 1982,It was a 4 a.m. barefoot hike to Mount Batur for meditation and yoga that got her hooked.“Yoga was not about awesome poses that morning, but about quiet time, the spectacular surroundings and going within,” King said.“It was transforming and an experience that changed the trajectory of my entire life.”Fast forward through marriage, children and career, culminating in operating her own successful restaurant and all-natural condiment company, Robin and her husband Jack moved to Haywood County in 2019. That was when she returned to a passion she'd kept in her heart for 40 years.King is now a yoga instructor at Axis Studio, a certified immersive meditation leader and the founder of Smoky Mountain Yoga & Wellness Festival.The festival she's launching June 21 is a vision she's had for the past five years.“Yoga is for everybody,” she stresses, and to prove that she's recruited instructors from a four-state and multi-county area to offer workshops for $15 on diverse topics such as qigong, sound healing, somatic movement, breathwork, whole body wellness, and yoga, of course. A VIP Pass allows unlimited access to all classes and workshops for just $50, and family-focused classes, L.E.A.N., family yoga and hula hooping, are just $15 per family. All other festival events are free.Over 60 vendors, including artists, artisans, small businesses and batch makers, body work professionals, gourmet food and beverage providers will be on site for the festival.For the kids, there will be an Imagination Station with mini yogis movement, flower crowns, glitter, story time, an arts and crafts table, music and hula hooping, all free of charge.The scheduleThe event kicks off with a free, dynamic opening ceremony at 10 a.m. outdoors "on the green,” the former sports field adjacent to the Folkmoot Campus, with lively music, movement and breathwork. The first 25 yogis to set up their mats will receive a complimentary mocktail drink ticket for the Roll Up Herbal Bar, set up in Queen Auditorium all day.Movement classes and wellness workshops will continue throughout the day both outside and in the Queen Auditorium, the Axis Studio and conference rooms inside the Friendship Center.The event will culminate at 7p.m. with a closing ceremony led by Jake Gilmore, Christy Tagye and the Axis Ensemble with motivational words, music and movement and a 7:51pm, summer solstice sunset.There is plenty of space both inside and outside at the Folkmoot Friendship Center, 112 Virginia Ave., Waynesville, so the event will be held rain or shine.Robin King727-871-1693...

