NPC Holds Third Workshop On Qatar's Fourth Voluntary National Review

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The National Planning Council (NPC) organized the third national workshop on Qatar's Fourth Voluntary National Review (VNR) 2025, as part of preparations for the 2025 High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, scheduled to be held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York from July 14 to 23, 2025.

The workshop aims to engage stakeholders from various sectors in reviewing the initial draft of the VNR report, providing their feedback and suggestions to ensure comprehensive and credible content. This underscores the principle of inclusive national participation.

The workshop marked an important step forward in the report preparation process. It focused on reviewing the narrative for each Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), updating data, and incorporating success stories, challenges, and lessons learned in preparation for the final version.

An interactive approach was adopted, with the full report distributed to participating stakeholders for review. They provided direct and real-time feedback to the NPC team to ensure transparency.

In this context, Director of NPC's International Cooperation Department Ahmed Khaled Al Sumaiti said that this workshop is the culmination of a series of national consultations that began earlier this year. It aims to strengthen partnerships among various institutions to ensure that the VNR accurately reflects Qatar's progress and developments across all sectors.

The active participation of stakeholders today reflects a spirit of national cooperation and a shared commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.