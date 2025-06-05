Dragoart Pro Team Artist Oslanier Cuba Wins Second Place At Villain Arts Omaha Tattoo Convention With Forbidden Fruit

dragoart tattoo

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dragoart Tattoo Supply proudly announces that Oslanier Cuba , a top talent on the Dragoart Pro Team, has secured Second Place in the Medium Black & Grey category at the Villain Arts Omaha Tattoo Convention with his powerful and evocative tattoo piece titled“Forbidden Fruit.”Held April 11–13, the Villain Arts Omaha Convention brought together some of the most respected and innovative tattoo artists from across the country. Oslanier's award-winning work, Forbidden Fruit, captivated both judges and fellow artists with its dramatic shading, emotional intensity, and refined execution. The piece featured expert black and grey realism, demonstrating the high level of skill, patience, and creativity that defines Oslanier's style.“It's always an honor to compete alongside such incredible talent,” said Oslanier.“'Forbidden Fruit' was one of the most demanding pieces I've created this year. I'm proud to have represented the Dragoart family and to show what's possible with the right tools and inspiration.”Oslanier is a rising star in the tattoo world, known for his bold storytelling and masterful shading techniques. As a member of the Dragoart Pro Team, he works closely with the brand to test new products and inspire the next generation of artists. His recent win at Villain Arts Omaha is a testament to his dedication to the craft and the professional tools that support his artistry - including Dragoart's cutting-edge tattoo machines, cartridges, and supplies.This recognition not only honors Oslanier's artistic achievement, but also reflects Dragoart Tattoo Supply's ongoing mission: to support talented artists with innovative tools, community-building, and global exposure. With artists like Oslanier leading the way, Dragoart continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in modern tattooing.🔍 About Dragoart Tattoo SupplyFounded in 2000, Dragoart Tattoo Supply is a leading provider of professional tattoo equipment, trusted by artists around the world. With a factory in China and branch offices in Houston, TX and Brazil, Dragoart focuses on quality, innovation, and collaboration. The brand partners with top artists through its Pro Team program to develop artist-approved products designed for performance, precision, and reliability.Learn more at:

