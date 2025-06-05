Viral Video: Man Gets Black, Mouldy Eggs From Blinkit Netizens Say 'Time To Go Back To Old Ways'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The ease of quick commerce has taken over how consumers buy their daily needs, but it comes with its own challenges. In a recent incident, a man shared that he received a tray of black and mouldy eggs from Zomato's quick commerce arm, Blinkit.

In a viral video, travel blogger Chow Sureng Rajkonwar said that he had ordered a tray of eggs from Blinkit , which looked absolutely normal on the surface. But since there was a weird smell, he decided to crack open a few to check.

To his surprise, every egg that he cracked was rotten. Things became really bad when the egg he cracked on camera oozed out black liquid .

“Agar hum isse boil kr dete toh humme pata bhi nhi chlta,” the blogger said.

| I quit quick commerce for 30 days-What happened shocked me

Rajkonwar shared that he has received a refund for the eggs since reporting the issue, but he said that was not a solution.“It's just damage control. The real issue is quality control.”

The blogger said Blinkit reached out to him and said,“Ensuring product quality is a top priority for us, and we take concerns like this very seriously.”

Apologising for his experience with Blinkit, the company said,“Please share your order ID via DM so we can investigate this on priority. We appreciate you bringing this to our attention.”

However, Rajkonwar highlighted that at least 20% of the people in the comment section have faced the same issue.

Therefore, he said, when a major company is delivering groceries, especially essentials like eggs, there needs to be a proper quality check before dispatch.“And if third-party vendors are involved, the vendor's manager or owner should be held accountable to ensure the product meets basic standards.”

| 'Single log nariyal pani pina chor dein? Man asks Blinkit a 'serious' question

LiveMint has reached out to Blinkit for a comment.

Check out the viral video here:

The video has garnered over 26.5K views and nearly 4,000 comments in two days.

| Like your Maggie with ketchup? Blinkit may be judging you for that Here's how netizens reacted

Several social media users reported facing the same issue with quick commerce websites. Some netizens also said they are returning to old ways of grocery shopping.

“It's time we start going to our old ways,” a user said.

“This is why quick commerce can't beat our kirana and gully stores,” added another user.

A netizen appreciated the viral video for highlighting the issue with quick commerce.“It's nice people are making videos n bringing awareness to public. Apart from this, there should be surprise raids. When this is done anyone defaulting should be fined heavily or it should be shut down. Only then things will change.”

A user said:“I have had a similar experience with Blinkit, Zepto as well as Instamart. I've now switched back to local markets. God knows what I was consuming.”

“They send expired stuff.. multiple times have faced now stopped using blinkit,” said another user.

Several users also asked:“Why can't people take the pain of going to the market?”

To which the blogger said people rely on delivery services in emergency situations, with the trust that it will get them what they need, quickly and safely.“We're not just paying for speed - we're paying for reliability, safety, and trust.”