Trump Signs Decree Banning Citizens Of 12 Countries From Entering US
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 5 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump signed a presidential decree banning all or part of travel to the United States for citizens of approximately 20 countries across three continents, including some Arab states. He justified the ban by stating that it is to protect US national security from several threats, including "foreign terrorists."
In a statement, the White House affirmed that Trump decided to impose a comprehensive ban on citizens of 12 countries "found (government reports) to have deficiencies in screening and vetting procedures and pose a significant risk to the US: Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen."
The statement added that the presidential decree "imposes partial restrictions on the entry of citizens of seven countries that also pose a significant threat to the United States: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela."
The Proclamation includes exceptions for lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, certain visa categories, and individuals whose entry serves US national interests, it added. (end)
