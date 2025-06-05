403
Novotel Hyderabad Airport Brings The Exotic Flavours Of North Africa With“Taste Of Morocco”
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Hyderabad, 4th June 2025: Novotel Hyderabad Airport is set to transport guests to the vibrant souks and spice-laden kitchens of North Africa with its exclusive“Taste of Morocco” food festival. Scheduled every Saturday night from the 7th to 28th June 2025, this culinary experience promises an authentic Moroccan feast, rich in heritage, soul, and flavour.
As part of the hotel's ongoing commitment to celebrating global cuisines,“Taste of Morocco” invites guests to indulge in handcrafted tagines, fragrant couscous, and a carefully curated menu featuring timeless Moroccan classics. Signature dishes like Shoraba ma sherwja, a traditional Moroccan soup, and Dijaj Mashwi, char-grilled chicken infused with Moroccan spices, will set the tone for an evening filled with exotic aromas and soulful bites. Guests can also sample staples such as Hummus, Muhammara, and Labaneh served with freshly baked pita, alongside live stations offering succulent chicken and paneer shawarmas, crispy falafels, and a range of rich desserts like Baklava, Basbousa, and the delicate milk pudding Mahalabia.
Speaking about the cuisine, Chef Amanna Raju, Head Chef at Novotel Hyderabad Airport, shared,“Moroccan cuisine is a mosaic of Mediterranean freshness, Berber soul, and Arabic depth. Through this festival, we're bringing together the bold flavours and humble techniques that define the region's culinary legacy. Every dish is a journey from the spices we use to the way we cook, and I'm excited for our guests to experience it firsthand.”
Adding his thoughts, Mr. Sukhbir Singh, General Manager of Novotel Hyderabad Airport, said,“We are always looking for ways to offer more than just a meal; we aim to provide an immersive experience. 'Taste of Morocco' is part of our commitment to delivering global culinary adventures right here in Hyderabad. Our team has worked passionately to recreate an authentic Moroccan evening with traditional flavours, ambience, and warm hospitality.”
About Novotel
Novotel Hotels, Suites & Resorts offers high-quality hotels designed as comforting and energising places where guests can achieve balance in their busy lives, whether they are traveling for work, leisure or a blend of both. The brand's wide array of hotels, suites and resorts offer a multitude of services, including spacious, modular rooms with natural and intuitive design; relaxed restaurants with nutritious choices; flexible workspaces; attentive and proactive staff; family zones for the youngest guests; multi-purpose lobbies; and accessible fitness centres. Novotel, which has over 590 locations in more than 60 countries is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries. Novotel is also a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
