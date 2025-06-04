EXBO Elevates Saddle Stitch Booklet Printing In Perth With Customised, High-Quality Solutions
"EXBO exterior"
Perth, WA - 4 June, 2025 - EXBO, a leading digital printing company based in Perth, is proud to announce its enhanced saddle stitch booklet printing services . Catering to a diverse clientele, EXBO offers high-quality, cost-effective, and customisable solutions for brochures, magazines, programs, and more.
Saddle stitch binding, a popular method for its simplicity and professional finish, involves folding sheets and stapling them along the spine. This technique is ideal for booklets ranging from 8 to 64 pages, making it a preferred choice for various publications.
Key Features of EXBO's Saddle Stitch Booklet Printing:
Customisation: Clients can choose from a variety of sizes, paper stocks, and finishes to match their specific needs.
Quick Turnaround: Utilising state-of-the-art digital printing technology, EXBO ensures fast production times without compromising quality.
Expertise: With over 120 years of combined experience, the EXBO team provides professional advice and support throughout the printing process.
Eco-Friendly Options: Committed to sustainability, EXBO offers environmentally responsible printing solutions.
"Our goal is to provide Perth businesses with top-notch printing services that are both efficient and tailored to their unique requirements," said a spokesperson for EXBO. "Our saddle stitch booklet printing is designed to deliver professional results that make a lasting impression."
EXBO's comprehensive digital printing services extend beyond booklets, encompassing large format printing, signage, business stationery, and more. Their commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction positions them as a trusted partner for all printing needs in Perth.
About EXBO
Located in Welshpool, EXBO is a premier digital printing company serving the Perth area. With a focus on quality, speed, and customisation, EXBO offers a wide range of printing services to meet the diverse needs of businesses and organisations.
