Eid Al Adha 2025 Events & Festivities In Qatar
Get ready for a festive long weekend as Eid Al Adha holidays begin! Qatar is set to come alive with a variety of celebrations and family-friendly events for all ages. Enjoy a lineup of cultural experiences, entertainment, and activities happening across Doha. It's a great mix of traditional charm and modern fun, so there's something for everyone!
Make the most of the celebrations and enjoy every moment of the long weekend. Have a blessed and joyful Eid Al Adha!Read Also
-
Qatar Central Bank announces Eid Al-Adha holidays for financial institutions
MoPH announces working hours for public healthcare sector during Eid Al Adha holiday
Eid Al-Adha holiday declared for private sector employees in Qatar
Eid Al Adha prayer and activities at Education City Stadium
June 6, 2025
4:58 am onwards (Doors open at 2:30 am)
Bring your prayer mat and start the Eid holiday with early morning prayers. Come with your family and friends and stay for the fun-filled community celebrations and joyful activities. There will be food stands and lots of surprises for the entire family.
Note: The Education City Tram will operate from 1:30 am to 8 am
Eid Al Adha prayer and celebrations at Asian Town
June 6, 2025
4:15 am (Attendees are encouraged to arrive before 4:15am)
Asian Town Cricket Stadium parking area, Doha Industrial
June 6-7, 2025
Fun activities: 4:30 pm - 9pm
Barwa Workers Sports Complex in Al Khor, Asian Town in Doha Industrial
The Ministry of Interior has invited the community to join Eid Al Adha prayer and celebrations. This initiative aims to bring together the community in a shared spiritual and festive experience.
Activities include musical shows with orchestra, cultural performance featuring artists from Pakistan, school and community team shows, raffle draws, free health checkups, and safety awareness workshops. All events are free and open to the public.Read Also
-
Ministry of Awqaf prepares 710 mosques, praying areas for Eid Al Adha prayers
Eid Al Adha fireworks
Watch the skies light up with Eid fireworks at two vibrant locations:
. Katara Corniche
June 6-8, 2025
8:30 pm
. Al Wakrah Old Souq Seaside
June 6-9, 2025
8:30 pm
Eid Al Adha festivities at Katara
June 6-8, 2025
6 pm - 10 pm
Katara Esplanade, Katara Corniche
Enjoy authentic Eid experiences with cultural performances, traditional dishes, Qatari Ardah dance, kids' gift giveaways, and much more.
Eid Al Adha celebrations at Old Doha Port
June 6-9, 2025
6 pm - 10 pm
Mina District
Watch the Traditional Maritime Band and take part in a variety of entertaining roaming shows and interactive activities for all age groups, including glowing bike parade, stilt walkers, walking trees, and roller-skating characters.
Eid Al Adha festivities at Msheireb
June 6-10, 2025
4 pm - 11 pm
Msheireb Galleria, Msheireb Downtown Doha
Don't miss theatrical plays, bubble shows, magic acts, and interactive games during the five-day Eid celebration filled with stage entertainment and children's workshops. Admission to all entertainment and activities is free, with a few select attractions available for a nominal fee.
Read more: Msheireb announces five-day Eid Al Adha festivities
Eid Al Adha celebrations at The Pearl Island
June 6-10, 2025
3 pm - 10 pm
28 La Croisette, Porto Arabia
Enjoy a vibrant atmosphere filled with live shows and family activities. Children's workshops will offer hands-on, creative, and educational experiences to nurture young talents.
Eid Al Adha celebrations at Gewan Island
June 6-10, 2025
3 pm - 10 pm
Crystal Walk, Gewan Island
Join in the festive cheer with family-friendly activities including face painting, arts and crafts, and colourful parades featuring mascots and beloved cartoon characters.
Read more: UDC unveils exciting Eid Al-Adha festivities at The Pearl and Gewan Islands
Eid Al Adha Carnival at 974 Beach
June 7-8, 2025
8 am - 11 pm
How about a fun-filled weekend with family and friends by the sea? The Ministry of Municipality invites everyone to visit 974 Beach and soak up the Eid spirit. Expect thrilling watersports, fun inflatables, food trucks, and special surprises! Entry fee: QR35 (14+), QR15 (6-14), Free (Under 6).
Ministry also announced Eid celebrations at the Downtown Souq in Al Khor on June 7 & 8 from 4:30 pm
Eid Flowers celebration at City Center
June 4-15 2025
Daily, 1 pm to 10 pm
2nd Floor, East Side, City Center Doha
A part of the mall will treat you to a colourful garden of joy! Snap a pic of the vibrant flowers, while kids get crafty and explore planting workshops and more!Read Also
-
From Eid celebrations to cultural experiences, Qatar Calendar's June line-up looks promising
Qatar Museums' special events for Eid Al Adha, June 2025
Celebrate Eid Al Adha at Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas
Eid Staycation? Treat yourself to a coastal getaway with a festive buffet featuring traditional favourites and international cuisine. Kids can meet friendly mascots Lenny, Sandy, and Sami, and take part in daily activities at the South Pool or kids club. Read more .
LEGO Shows Qatar 2025
June 7-22, 2025
Daily, 1 pm - 11 pm
QNCC Halls 8 and 9
LEGO Shows Qatar returns bringing grander experience for everyone! The second edition features a vibrant LEGO playground where interactive activities, live performances, cinema area, retail & food zones, and master builder meet-and-greet await! Tickets here .
Visit parks and beaches
Qatar's lovely beaches and parks are favourite destinations during Eid holidays. Have a fun time, but don't forget to help maintain a clean, safe, and healthy environment.
