Eid Al Adha 2025 Events & Festivities In Qatar

Get ready for a festive long weekend as Eid Al Adha holidays begin! Qatar is set to come alive with a variety of celebrations and family-friendly events for all ages. Enjoy a lineup of cultural experiences, entertainment, and activities happening across Doha. It's a great mix of traditional charm and modern fun, so there's something for everyone!

Make the most of the celebrations and enjoy every moment of the long weekend. Have a blessed and joyful Eid Al Adha!



Eid Al Adha prayer and activities at Education City Stadium



June 6, 2025

4:58 am onwards (Doors open at 2:30 am)

Bring your prayer mat and start the Eid holiday with early morning prayers. Come with your family and friends and stay for the fun-filled community celebrations and joyful activities. There will be food stands and lots of surprises for the entire family.

Note: The Education City Tram will operate from 1:30 am to 8 am

Eid Al Adha prayer and celebrations at Asian Town



June 6, 2025

4:15 am (Attendees are encouraged to arrive before 4:15am)

Asian Town Cricket Stadium parking area, Doha Industrial

June 6-7, 2025

Fun activities: 4:30 pm - 9pm

Barwa Workers Sports Complex in Al Khor, Asian Town in Doha Industrial

The Ministry of Interior has invited the community to join Eid Al Adha prayer and celebrations. This initiative aims to bring together the community in a shared spiritual and festive experience.

Activities include musical shows with orchestra, cultural performance featuring artists from Pakistan, school and community team shows, raffle draws, free health checkups, and safety awareness workshops. All events are free and open to the public.

Eid Al Adha fireworks



Watch the skies light up with Eid fireworks at two vibrant locations:

. Katara Corniche

June 6-8, 2025

8:30 pm

. Al Wakrah Old Souq Seaside

June 6-9, 2025

8:30 pm

Eid Al Adha festivities at Katara



June 6-8, 2025

6 pm - 10 pm

Katara Esplanade, Katara Corniche

Enjoy authentic Eid experiences with cultural performances, traditional dishes, Qatari Ardah dance, kids' gift giveaways, and much more.

Eid Al Adha celebrations at Old Doha Port



June 6-9, 2025

6 pm - 10 pm

Mina District

Watch the Traditional Maritime Band and take part in a variety of entertaining roaming shows and interactive activities for all age groups, including glowing bike parade, stilt walkers, walking trees, and roller-skating characters.

Eid Al Adha festivities at Msheireb



June 6-10, 2025

4 pm - 11 pm

Msheireb Galleria, Msheireb Downtown Doha

Don't miss theatrical plays, bubble shows, magic acts, and interactive games during the five-day Eid celebration filled with stage entertainment and children's workshops. Admission to all entertainment and activities is free, with a few select attractions available for a nominal fee.

Eid Al Adha celebrations at The Pearl Island



June 6-10, 2025

3 pm - 10 pm

28 La Croisette, Porto Arabia

Enjoy a vibrant atmosphere filled with live shows and family activities. Children's workshops will offer hands-on, creative, and educational experiences to nurture young talents.

Eid Al Adha celebrations at Gewan Island



June 6-10, 2025

3 pm - 10 pm

Crystal Walk, Gewan Island

Join in the festive cheer with family-friendly activities including face painting, arts and crafts, and colourful parades featuring mascots and beloved cartoon characters.

Eid Al Adha Carnival at 974 Beach



June 7-8, 2025

8 am - 11 pm

How about a fun-filled weekend with family and friends by the sea? The Ministry of Municipality invites everyone to visit 974 Beach and soak up the Eid spirit. Expect thrilling watersports, fun inflatables, food trucks, and special surprises! Entry fee: QR35 (14+), QR15 (6-14), Free (Under 6).

Ministry also announced Eid celebrations at the Downtown Souq in Al Khor on June 7 & 8 from 4:30 pm

Eid Flowers celebration at City Center



June 4-15 2025

Daily, 1 pm to 10 pm

2nd Floor, East Side, City Center Doha

A part of the mall will treat you to a colourful garden of joy! Snap a pic of the vibrant flowers, while kids get crafty and explore planting workshops and more!



Celebrate Eid Al Adha at Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas



Eid Staycation? Treat yourself to a coastal getaway with a festive buffet featuring traditional favourites and international cuisine. Kids can meet friendly mascots Lenny, Sandy, and Sami, and take part in daily activities at the South Pool or kids club. Read more .

LEGO Shows Qatar 2025



June 7-22, 2025

Daily, 1 pm - 11 pm

QNCC Halls 8 and 9

LEGO Shows Qatar returns bringing grander experience for everyone! The second edition features a vibrant LEGO playground where interactive activities, live performances, cinema area, retail & food zones, and master builder meet-and-greet await! Tickets here .

Visit parks and beaches

Qatar's lovely beaches and parks are favourite destinations during Eid holidays. Have a fun time, but don't forget to help maintain a clean, safe, and healthy environment.

