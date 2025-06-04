It's Time To Give Farm Animals A Voice: Humane Foundation Urges Legal Protections For The Most Abused Beings On Earth

MENAFN - GetNews)



Humane Foundation is calling for legal protections for farm animals-often the most systematically abused beings on the planet. The highlights the stark contrast between how society treats pets versus animals raised for food, despite both having the capacity to feel pain, joy, and fear. Through proposed reforms such as banning extreme confinement and legally recognizing animal sentience, the Foundation urges policymakers and the public to extend basic compassion and rights to farm animals.

Millions of people adore their dogs and cats. But what about the billions of pigs, cows, and chickens suffering out of sight in factory farms every day? Today, the Humane Foundation launches a new campaign calling for basic legal rights for farm animals , asserting that compassion should not stop at the pet door.

The initiative, titled Rights for the Voiceless, aims to spotlight the stark contrast in how different species are treated under the law-despite overwhelming scientific evidence showing that all animals are sentient beings capable of feeling joy, fear, and pain.

“It's time we confront an uncomfortable truth: the laws that protect animals from cruelty simply don't apply to those we raise for food,” says A. Roghani , Director of the Humane Foundation.“If we treated dogs and cats the way we treat pigs and chickens in factory farms, we'd be in prison.”

The Invisible Victims of Industrial Farming

Modern industrial agriculture confines over 70 billion land animals each year in conditions that most people would find appalling. Chickens in egg factories are crammed into cages so small they can't spread their wings. Pigs are trapped in crates barely larger than their bodies, unable to turn around. Calves are torn from their mothers within hours of birth to be raised in isolation for veal.

These are not rare abuses. They are standard practices in the global meat, egg, and dairy industries.

Scientific research, including studies from the University of Cambridge and the American Veterinary Medical Association, confirms that these animals experience fear, pain, and emotional trauma-not unlike the pets we cherish.

Yet unlike pets, farm animals have virtually no legal protections . In most countries, animal cruelty laws explicitly exclude animals used for food production. What is illegal for a dog is routine for a pig.

A Legal and Moral Imperative

The Humane Foundation argues that this double standard is not just unethical, but dangerous.

“We're teaching generations to disconnect from empathy,” says Roghani.“Children learn that hurting animals is wrong-unless it's done behind closed doors in a slaughterhouse. That contradiction chips away at our shared humanity.”

The Foundation proposes a clear set of legal reforms, including:



Freedom from extreme confinement , such as gestation crates, veal crates, and battery cages.

Ban on mutilations without pain relief , including tail-docking, de-beaking, and castration.

Access to natural behaviors , such as nesting, rooting, or social bonding. Legal recognition of sentience , giving animals a foundational right to be protected from unnecessary suffering.



Public Support Is Rising

Contrary to industry narratives, public attitudes are evolving rapidly. Surveys in the U.S., EU, and many parts of Asia reveal that a majority of consumers support laws improving the welfare of farm animals-even if it increases the cost of animal products.

Activist documentaries, whistleblower footage, and investigative journalism have peeled back the curtain on factory farming. Social media platforms have helped spread this truth to millions. Influencers, athletes, doctors, and environmentalists are now speaking up not just for animal welfare, but for animal rights .

The Broader Impacts: Health, Justice, and Environment

The Foundation also emphasizes that protecting farm animals is not just an animal issue-it's a human one too . Factory farming is linked to:



Public health risks such as antibiotic resistance and zoonotic disease outbreaks.

Exploitation of low-income workers , often immigrants, in dangerous and degrading slaughterhouse conditions.

Climate change , with industrial livestock responsible for 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Water and soil pollution , due to toxic runoff from manure lagoons and overuse of land.



“This system causes harm at every level,” says Roghani.“It hurts animals, people, and the planet. Reforming it is not a luxury-it's a necessity.”

A Call to Action

The Humane Foundation invites lawmakers, educators, scientists, and citizens to help build a more compassionate and rational legal framework for animals-one that recognizes their sentience, respects their needs, and protects them from institutional cruelty.

The organization encourages everyone to:



Contact representatives to support animal protection bills.

Boycott companies that rely on factory farming.

Choose more plant-based foods , which reduce demand for animal suffering and environmental damage. Support organizations working to defend animal rights.



“Animals cannot vote. They cannot protest. They cannot hire lawyers,” Roghani adds.“That is why it falls on us-their fellow beings-to speak for them.”

About the Humane Foundation

The Humane Foundation is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the systemic abuse of animals through education, advocacy, and legal reform. By raising public awareness and promoting ethical alternatives to animal exploitation, the Foundation envisions a future where all sentient beings are treated with dignity and compassion.

Cruelty is a multilingual digital platform launched to reveal the truth behind the realities of modern animal agriculture. We offer articles, video evidence, investigative content, and educational materials in more than 80 languages to expose what factory farming wants to conceal. Our intention is to reveal the cruelty that we have become desensitized to, instill compassion in its place, and ultimately educate towards a world where we as humans take compassion towards animals, the planet, and themselves.