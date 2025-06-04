403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow Protests Against Japan's Military Drills Near Maritime Borders
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, June 4 (KUNA) -- The Russian Foreign Ministry formally protested to the Japanese embassy in Moscow on Wednesday over Japan's military drills conducted near the Russian border without prior notification.
"On June 4, we lodged a strong protest with the Japanese embassy regarding the firing drills conducted by Tokyo on May 23 in the sea northeast of Cape Shiretoko, which occurred without prior notification to foreign ships and boats," the ministry stated in a press release.
The statement slammed Japan's unprecedented firing drills as "irresponsible behavior" and a blatant violation of international law.
It warned that these actions pose a dual risk: "a direct threat to the safety of civil aviation and endanger the lives of Russian citizens."
The statement emphasized Moscow's complete rejection of these practices, asserting that they violate international law.
The Russian Foreign Ministry called on Japan to provide immediate clarification about the nature of the exercises, explain what occurred, and take comprehensive measures to ensure that similar incidents do not happen in the future. (end)
dan
"On June 4, we lodged a strong protest with the Japanese embassy regarding the firing drills conducted by Tokyo on May 23 in the sea northeast of Cape Shiretoko, which occurred without prior notification to foreign ships and boats," the ministry stated in a press release.
The statement slammed Japan's unprecedented firing drills as "irresponsible behavior" and a blatant violation of international law.
It warned that these actions pose a dual risk: "a direct threat to the safety of civil aviation and endanger the lives of Russian citizens."
The statement emphasized Moscow's complete rejection of these practices, asserting that they violate international law.
The Russian Foreign Ministry called on Japan to provide immediate clarification about the nature of the exercises, explain what occurred, and take comprehensive measures to ensure that similar incidents do not happen in the future. (end)
dan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment