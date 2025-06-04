Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moscow Protests Against Japan's Military Drills Near Maritime Borders


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, June 4 (KUNA) -- The Russian Foreign Ministry formally protested to the Japanese embassy in Moscow on Wednesday over Japan's military drills conducted near the Russian border without prior notification.
"On June 4, we lodged a strong protest with the Japanese embassy regarding the firing drills conducted by Tokyo on May 23 in the sea northeast of Cape Shiretoko, which occurred without prior notification to foreign ships and boats," the ministry stated in a press release.
The statement slammed Japan's unprecedented firing drills as "irresponsible behavior" and a blatant violation of international law.
It warned that these actions pose a dual risk: "a direct threat to the safety of civil aviation and endanger the lives of Russian citizens."
The statement emphasized Moscow's complete rejection of these practices, asserting that they violate international law.
The Russian Foreign Ministry called on Japan to provide immediate clarification about the nature of the exercises, explain what occurred, and take comprehensive measures to ensure that similar incidents do not happen in the future. (end)
