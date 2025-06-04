Kuldeep Yadav Is Engaged To Childhood Friend Vanshika. Who Is She?
For the ring exchange ceremony, Kuldeep opted for a Bandhgala suit in cream colour. His fiance looked gorgeous in an orange lehenga.
The ceremony was only attended by close family members and friends, including some cricketers from Uttar Pradesh. Among them was Rinku Singh.
Rinku's attendance finally ends rumors of a rift between him and Yadav. It began after their infamous“slap" incident that occurred between the DC spinner and the KKR batter shortly after their teams faced off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Meanwhile, several pictures and videos from Kuldeep and Vanshika's engagement ceremony have surfaced online. All of them have gone viral.Who is Kuldeep Yadav's fiance Vanshika?
Hailing from Shyam Nagar in Lucknow, Vanshika is Kuldeep's childhood friend. She reportedly works with the LIC.
It seems Vanshika and Kuldeep were close friends for years which later developed into love.
Kuldeep's engagement took place right after he wrapped up his IPL duties. This season, he played for Delhi Capitals. Though he took 15 wickets in 14 matches this season, his team still could not qualify for the finale.
This time Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru took home the IPL trophy for the first time, beating Punjab Kings.
While IPL is over, Kuldeep will soon head to England, where India is set to play a five-match Test series beginning on June 20.
The upcoming series marks the beginning of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. It also marks a fresh chapter for Team India, following the retirements of stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin. This time Shubman Gill will lead the revamped Indian squad on their tour of England.
Kuldeep is yet to reveal his marriage dates. Going by his sudden engagement, he might also opt for a hush-hush wedding, ditching media attention.
Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for the soon-to-be bride and groom.
