Judge Doom's Sword Cane From 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' Cuts Its Way Into Propstore Auction

Judge Doom's (Christopher Lloyd) sword cane

Weapon from Christopher Lloyd's Villain Expected to Fetch $10,000–$20,000 in auction this month.

- Brandon Alinger, COO, PropstoreLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A rare piece of 1980s cinematic history is headed to auction this spring as Propstore presents Judge Doom's (Christopher Lloyd) sword cane from the 1988 groundbreaking live-action/animated hybrid“Who Framed Roger Rabbit” (1988). Bidding for this lot-and over 400 additional items from Planet Hollywood's legendary archive-is live until June 11, 2025. Registration is now open at propstoreauction/auctions/info/id/475.Judge Doom's menacing cane, which doubled as a hidden sword in the film's climactic showdown, is one of the most memorable props from director Robert Zemeckis' award-winning film. Crafted in two parts, the cane includes a solid black metal sheath and a sword with a silver-painted snake grip and skull pommel. The sword's dulled blade was production-altered for on-set safety, and the piece shows light wear from filming, including chipped paint and blade discoloration-hallmarks of its authenticity.“As the founder of Planet Hollywood, I've had the privilege of curating one of the most iconic collections of movie memorabilia in the world-pieces that celebrate the films that made us laugh, cry, and fall in love with cinema,” said Robert Earl, Founder of Planet Hollywood.“Whether you're just beginning your journey as a collector, or looking to add something truly unique to an already impressive archive, this auction offers an incredible opportunity. This specific offering was designed to be surprisingly accessible, making them perfect for the passionate fan or the seasoned collector alike.”The film won 22 major awards, including three Academy Awards, and remains a landmark in special effects and storytelling. This iconic prop is estimated to sell for between $10,000 and $20,000."Who Framed Roger Rabbit was a groundbreaking technical achievement and a genre-defying hit," said Brandon Alinger, COO of Propstore. "This sword cane embodies the dark, theatrical presence of Judge Doom and is one of the most recognizable villain props of the era."This auction presents a rare opportunity for collectors to acquire authentic pieces of film history, many of which once adorned the beloved walls of Planet Hollywood's restaurants, at accessible starting bids, with many items opening at just $100. Online bidding is currently underway and will remain open through June 11, 2025, at propstoreauction/auctions/info/id/475.# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalogue images, case studies and interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | ...Bidding is live until June 11, 2025, at: propstoreauction/auctions/info/id/475.Dropbox link to images:Please credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane's love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting-prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world's greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry's major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on .Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Widely regarded as the highest accolade for business success in the UK, the King's Award for Enterprise recognizes British companies that have excelled in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

Matthew Kovacs

Propstore

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.