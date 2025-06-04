403
Rwanda, Algeria Forge Cooperation During Rwandan President Visit
(MENAFN) Rwandan President Paul Kagame kicked off a two-day official visit to Algeria on Tuesday, engaging with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and witnessing the signing of multiple bilateral agreements designed to strengthen cooperation across diverse sectors.
The agreements span telecommunications, digital innovation, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, air transport, and security. Additional pacts grant visa exemptions for diplomatic passport holders and expand partnerships in education and scientific research.
Following their discussions in Algiers, Kagame and Tebboune issued a joint statement underscoring their shared dedication to resolving African conflicts peacefully while firmly rejecting any foreign interference in the continent’s affairs.
At a joint press conference, Tebboune called the talks “rich and constructive,” emphasizing exchanges on political, security, and cultural cooperation alongside initiatives to enhance bilateral trade.
Regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Tebboune noted that both leaders expressed “deep concern” over the Gaza situation, urging an immediate halt to violence, unhindered humanitarian access, and recognition of a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The Algerian president further highlighted that the meeting served as a platform to discuss regional issues, including the security challenges in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
