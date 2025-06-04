Durga Puja 2025: When Is Bengal's Biggest Festival? Know Time, Date And Significance

Durga Puja 2025: With Rath Yatra approaching, the countdown to Bengal's biggest festival, Durga Puja, begins. Check out the photo gallery for this year's Durga Puja dates.

They say Bengalis have thirteen festivals in twelve months, and the best one is almost here. Just a few days to go before Bengal's grandest festival begins.

With just a few months left, Kumartuli is buzzing with activity as Bengalis prepare for the biggest festival, Durga Puja.

Durga Puja is famous in Bengal, but this grand festival of Ashwin month isn't limited to West Bengal. The joy of Durga Puja extends to Assam, Tripura, Delhi, Odisha, and even abroad.

Durga Puja symbolizes the victory of good over evil. Goddess Durga destroys all that is inauspicious and ushers in good fortune, creating excitement in Bengali households.

Durga Puja effectively begins with Mahalaya, marking the end of Pitri Paksha (fortnight of the ancestors) and the start of Matri Paksha (fortnight of the mother goddess).

According to the 2025 calendar, Durga Puja starts on Saturday, September 27th. Mahalaya falls on September 21st, kicking off the festivities.

Shashthi falls on Sunday, September 28th. Durga Puja is celebrated for 10 days in Ashwin month, with the main festivities starting on Shashthi with the Bodhon Puja.

Maha Saptami is on Monday, September 29th, Maha Ashtami on Tuesday, September 30th, and Maha Nabami on Wednesday, October 1st.

Maha Dashami falls on Thursday, October 2nd. More Bengali festivals follow close behind Durga Puja.

Right after Durga Puja, comes Lakshmi Puja, Kali Puja, and Bhai Phonta. This year, Lakshmi Puja falls on Monday, October 6th, Kali Puja on Monday, October 20th, and Bhai Phonta on Thursday, October 23rd.

Durga Puja is just 116 days away from today, 4th of June. Yes! the countdown begins that early for Bengal and Bengalis.