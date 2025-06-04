AI-Powered Record Analysis Now Available Through Clio Integration With Pareit

pareIT AI

pareIT now integrates with Clio, letting law firms analyze medical records faster, automate summaries, and streamline casework-now with a 7-day free trial.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- pareIT , the AI-powered platform helping law firms make sense of complex medical records faster and with greater accuracy, is now integrated with Clio , the global leader in legal technology. With this integration, litigation teams can now connect pareIT directly to their Clio accounts and unlock full medical record analysis - without ever leaving their workflow.Clio's legal practice management, client intake, and CRM solutions streamline law firm operations, increase productivity, and enable legal professionals to manage their practices from a single platform. Trusted by over 150,000 legal professionals across 130+ countries and approved by more than 100 bar associations and law societies, Clio delivers industry-leading security, 24/5 customer support, and an extensive app ecosystem-now including pareIT.To celebrate the launch, pareIT is offering a 7-day free trial.“Medical records slow everything down - but they don't have to,” said Chris Carpenter, pareIT.“pareIT delivers the insights attorneys need in minutes, not days. With our Clio integration, firms can finally automate record review, remove human error, and move cases forward in the same place. Your case is in the medical records. We'll help you build it, stronger and faster.”Unlike generic AI tools, pareIT was built by legal and medical experts to meet the real-world demands of legal professionals. It doesn't just summarize - it analyzes. From identifying treatment gaps to flagging key diagnoses and procedures, pareIT transforms medical records into a strategic advantage.“pareIT fits naturally into the Clio app ecosystem,” said Harsha Chandra Shekar, Vice President of Business Development at Clio.“We're always looking to expand our integrations with tools that can bring meaningful efficiencies to legal professionals, and pareIT is a great example of a solution aimed at solving a specific, time-consuming challenge for litigation teams.”With pareIT, users can:- Analyze complete medical records: Convert disorganized files into structured, easy-to-review summaries that surface key diagnoses, treatments, medications, providers, and timelines.- Access litigation-focused summaries: Built for law firms, each summary emphasizes the details that matter most for building a strong case.- Use Ask Paige for instant insights: Ask natural questions like“When did treatment start?” or“Was there a delay in care?” and get clear, immediate answers based on the records.- Generate medical chronologies automatically: Receive detailed timelines of care, including dates, providers, and treatments, structured for litigation needs.- Export court-ready reports: Every output is formatted for casework and helps reduce time spent preparing files.- Get simple, transparent pricing: Just $0.30 per page. No subscriptions, no contracts, and no hidden fees.This collaboration marks an important step forward for litigation teams looking to streamline how they handle medical records. By embedding pareIT's analysis capabilities into Clio's app ecosystem, firms can access meaningful insights more efficiently and keep their focus on case strategy and client outcomes.To learn more, visit pareit .

