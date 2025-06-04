Lee Jae-Myung Takes The Helm Of A Fractured And Unmoored Korea

MENAFN - Asia Times) As Lee Jae-myung assumes South Korea's presidency after a decisive electoral victory, the left-leaning leader inherits not just a nation beset by economic distress and political fatigue but a region tilting precariously toward geostrategic recalibration. North Korea, often the most volatile player in this theater, has reason to quietly celebrate.

For Pyongyang, the return of a progressive president in the Blue House is the best possible outcome short of Korean reunification on its own terms. Under conservative administrations-especially the now-impeached Yoon Suk Yeol-the North faced a hardline security posture, expanded joint military drills between the US and South Korea, and the near-collapse of any meaningful diplomatic dialogue.

Yoon's flirtation with Japan on trilateral military coordination, his vocal hawkishness and alignment with Washington's China containment strategy further agitated the North. Lee, while no apologist for the North, has signaled an openness to resuming inter-Korean dialogue, humanitarian aid and economic cooperation projects.

These preferences echo the Sunshine Policy-era instincts of earlier progressive leaders like Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun, under whom North Korea was able to leverage peace overtures for both material gain and diplomatic legitimacy.

For North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Lee's victory is not just breathing space-it is a new strategic opening. Even modest overtures from Seoul could be used to pressure Washington into easing sanctions, to portray the North as a willing partner in peace and to sow division between the US and South Korea on policy direction.

North Korea thrives not in alignment, but in asymmetry. Lee's presidency, therefore, offers precisely that: a fragmented strategic environment ripe for manipulation.

China's quiet satisfaction

China, too, has reasons to be quietly pleased. While Beijing publicly maintains a policy of non-interference, its preference for left-leaning South Korean governments is no secret.