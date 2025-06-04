Dubai Will Continue To Attract Tourists Amid Tariff Wars, Global Tensions, Say Officials

Dubai will ride this wave of global uncertainties caused by tariff wars , US visa issues and geopolitical tensions around the world, senior officials said on Thursday.

The city's diversified approach to attracting travellers from all over the world will help it offset any impact of global uncertainties, said Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM). The emirate recorded a 3 per cent increase in tourist numbers in the first quarter of 2025.

Adnan Kazim, deputy president and chief commercial officer of Emirates, said the world's largest international carrier's booking outlook is looking good and they have the experience to overcome and manoeuvre through such challenges.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Global markets, commodities, trade and tourism have been impacted by the global tariff war, especially between the US and China.

Media reports said that some foreigners are avoiding travelling to the US due to immigration crackdowns and tariff impositions , especially from European countries and Canada.

“Everyone is interconnected to a certain degree; when any changes happen, it impacts the world. Trade has always been part of that ecosystem, which usually gets impacted as well,” said Issam.

While speaking during a press conference organised to announce details of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) next week, he said he is“confident that the way that things have been established in Dubai, and based on the track record we've had, Dubai is very well positioned to actually be able to ride this wave.”

“The diversified approach that Dubai has created in terms of destination helps us in this situation as well. I think some markets will be impacted more than others,” Issam said.

Replying to a question about the impact of travel from Dubai to the US due to visa issues, Adnan said the airline's April number reflects quite a solid booking between Dubai and US.“We haven't seen a dip. From the evidence that we have and the way it's shaping up, we're not seeing the impact. The growth pattern is looking quite positive. I'm not talking about only Dubai, but the general perspective. Numbers are really positive even into summer and winter. The outlook is even better than last year in terms of overall bookings,” he added.

Emirates' deputy president said this indicates that people will continue to travel despite uncertainties.

“Travel is not being compromised. People would spend their money on travelling; we have seen more of this trend in the post-Covid period.”

He stressed that aviation has gone through many interruptions in the past, including geopolitical tensions, currency and fuel crises.

“When the airline's fiscal results will be announced, in May, it will give an indication that we can always manoeuvre through these kinds of uncertainties. We have gone through many such turbulences and come out even stronger.”

Haitham Mattar, managing director of IHG Hotels and Resorts, said companies are assessing the potential impact of different global announcements.“It's too early to say with certainty what the impact will look like.”