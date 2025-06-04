403
Downpours wreak tons of homes in Bangladesh
(MENAFN) Torrential rains on Bangladesh’s southeastern coast have caused severe damage to Rohingya refugee settlements in Cox’s Bazar, with over 1,400 homes impacted, according to reports. The region saw 53 landslides occur in just a two-day span, affecting 33 different camps. Tragically, one refugee lost their life when a wall gave way, and lightning strikes left 11 others injured, as reported by the UNHCR late Monday.
The UNHCR noted that the intense rainfall “highlight once again the critical needs of Rohingya refugees.” Cox’s Bazar district is currently home to more than 1.3 million Rohingya, most of whom arrived after Myanmar’s military crackdown in 2017.
“Steep slopes, floods and makeshift shelters make a dangerous mix in such a densely populated place, while strong winds risk further weakening shelters made of bamboo and tarpaulin,” said Juliet Murekeyisoni, the interim UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh.
Additionally, thousands of recently arrived Rohingya fleeing violence and persecution in Myanmar’s Rakhine State have added to the strain on already limited space, according to the UNHCR.
