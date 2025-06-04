403
Iran’s Foreign Minister Reaffirms Non-Interference in Lebanon During Beirut Visit
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Beirut on Tuesday for an official visit, underscoring Tehran’s stance of non-interference in Lebanon’s internal matters.
"In the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, we prioritize neighboring countries and friends in the region," Araghchi stated to reporters upon landing at Rafik Hariri International Airport.
He highlighted the longstanding and friendly nature of Iran-Lebanon relations, saying, “Our relations with Lebanon are historical, deeply rooted, and have always been friendly based on mutual respect.”
The senior diplomat reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
“A friendly country supports its friends in Lebanon, but this doesn't mean interference in Lebanon's internal affairs. And, no country has the right to interfere in the affairs of any state in this region,” Araghchi emphasized.
During his meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Araghchi reiterated Iran’s backing of Lebanon’s independence and territorial sovereignty, as well as its support for Lebanese efforts to end the Israeli occupation, according to a state news agency.
He added that Iran’s assistance “comes within the framework of the good relations between the two countries and the principle of non-interference in internal politics.”
President Aoun expressed Lebanon’s intention to deepen bilateral ties with Iran, stating, “Dialogue is the gateway to resolving all contentious issues between countries,” and stressing that “Dialogue should be based on rejecting violence and escalation.”
Aoun also emphasized that rebuilding Lebanon following the Israeli war remains a top priority “in cooperation with sisterly and friendly countries per applicable laws.”
Araghchi’s visit included a meeting with Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi to review bilateral relations and regional issues, according to Raggi’s office.
Raggi described the talks as “frank and direct,” reiterating Lebanon’s diplomatic efforts “to liberate Israeli-occupied territories, halt the ongoing Israeli violations, and reassert full state authority nationwide, including the exclusive control of arms by the state.”
He also highlighted Lebanon’s expectation of Iran’s commitment to “Lebanon's security, stability, and civil peace.”
The Iranian foreign minister is scheduled to meet with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam before concluding his trip.
