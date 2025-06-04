ACI Exports Rise To JD2.849B In First Five Months Of 2025

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Amman exports rose to JD2.849 billion in the first five months of 2025, marking a 12.2 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2024, the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) said on Tuesday.

The chamber's data indicated that most industrial sectors contributed to this increase, with the exception of the wood and furniture sector and the packaging, paper and office supplies sector, which declined by 14 per cent and 9.2 per cent, respectively, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Construction materials posted the "highest" sector in export growth, surging by 86.7 per cent year-on-year, while the engineering, electrical and ICT sector posted the "lowest" sectors in exports with 0.5 per cent.

India, the US, Saudi Arabia and Iraq remained the "top" export destinations, collectively accounting for more than JD1.63 billion, over half of the chamber's total exports during the reporting period.

Exports to India rose by 14.7 per cent to JD395 million, exports to Saudi Arabia increased by 7.2 per cent to JD352 million, while Iraq exports were up by 4.8 per cent to JD381 million, compared with the same period of 2024.

Despite the US recorded a decline of 5.1 per cent during the January-May period of 2025, it remained the "leading" single-country destination for the ACI exports, registering JD507 million, down from JD534 million in the corresponding period of last year.

ACI also reported an increase in exports to regional countries, where exports to Syria surged by over 300 per cent, reaching JD114 million, while exports to Palestine rose by 21 per cent to JD69 million.

Arab countries topped the list of regional blocs receiving ACI's exports, with a total value of JD1.396 billion, while non-Arab Asian countries followed with JD566 million, and North America with JD528 million.

The European Union accounted for JD148 million, African nations for JD82 million, non-EU European countries for JD79 million, South America for JD20 million and other countries for JD27 million.

By sector, mining led with JD610 million in exports, followed by chemicals and cosmetics at JD532 million and engineering and electrical products at JD444 million.

Exports of food, agricultural and livestock products reached JD417 million, medical and pharmaceutical products JD273 million, and garments and leather goods JD247 million.

Other sectors included plastics and rubber with JD130 million, packaging and paper products with JD102 million, construction materials with JD87 million and wood and furniture with JD8 million.

Founded in 1962, ACI currently represents around 8,600 industrial enterprises. These businesses collectively employ over 159,000 workers and operate with an estimated total capital of JD5 billion.