Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tragic Traffic Accident in Slovakia Leaves Four Dead

2025-06-04 02:01:20
(MENAFN) A tragic traffic accident struck Southern Slovakia on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuring nine others, according to reports from local media outlets.

The collision occurred on the stretch of road linking the town of Kolarovo and the village of Kamenicna. Authorities revealed that a van first crashed into a lorry before also hitting a second van. Following the impact, the lorry caught fire, igniting flames in the middle of the roadway, a local news agency quoted the Nitra Regional Police Directorate as confirming.

Emergency responders swiftly dispatched seven ambulances to the scene to provide urgent medical care. The injured victims were transported to several hospitals located nearby for further treatment.

