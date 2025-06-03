Robotic Drilling Market To USD 1,673.04 Million By 2032, Owing To The Surge In Automation And Safety Demands Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Robotic Drilling Market is experiencing robust growth due to the increasing demand for automation in oil and gas operations, driven by the need for enhanced safety, precision, and efficiency in drilling activities. Austin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Robotic Drilling Market was valued at USD 879.15 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1,673.04 million by 2032, with a growing CAGR of 7.41% over the forecast period 2024–2032. The Robotic Drilling Market is growing with the trend of industries moving towards automation for operational efficiency and safety. Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), automation, and digitalization are expected to change drilling operations by enabling remote real-time monitoring and control. Such a transformation is aiding increased productivity as well as decreasing the reliance on human labor in dangerous working situations, thus decreasing risk and operational costs. The U.S. robotic drilling market is expected to expand from about USD 218 million in 2023 to nearly USD 399.62 million by 2032, growing at an annual rate of roughly 6.96%. This growth is driven by rising demand for reduced operational costs, enhanced equipment durability, adoption of advanced sensor technologies, and stricter environmental regulations promoting cleaner drilling processes.

Download PDF Sample of Robotic Drilling Market @ Key Players:

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Precision Drilling Corporation

Weatherford International plc

Huisman Equipment B.V.

NOV Inc. (National Oilwell Varco)

Rigarm Inc.

Sekal AS

Drillmec

Abraj Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services

Drillform Technical Services (HMH)

Automated Rig Technologies Ltd.

Robotic Drilling Systems AS

Schlumberger Limited

Halliburton

Baker Hughes

KCA Deutag

LeTourneau Technologies

Petrolern LLC Expro Group Robotic Drilling Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 879.15 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 1673.04 Million CAGR CAGR of 7.41% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers . Robotic drilling systems boost productivity and safety by enhancing precision and reducing human error in drilling operations.

If You Need Any Customization on Robotic Drilling Market Report, I nquire Now @

Dominance of Onshore, Retrofit, and Hardware Segments Drives Market Leadership in 2023 Across Applications, Installations, and Components.

By Application: In 2023, the onshore segment held a dominant position in the market, accounting for over 78% of the total share, owing to the growing need for system upgrade, and modernization of the legacy systems to boost efficiency and performance, as well as compliance to regulations without requiring full system replacement. Retrofitting enables firms to combine new technologies like automation and digital controls with legacy systems at minimal operational impact in the most cost-effective way.

By Installation: The retrofit segment dominated the market in 2023, securing over 64% of the total share. The growth is primarily fueled by the shift towards quality enhancement and upgrading of operational systems to help improve efficiency, productivity, and regulatory compliance without complete replacement. By retrofitting systems, companies can embed these new technologies, automation, and digital controls paired with ingenuity into legacy systems, thereby providing a cost-effective means of updating the systems while allowing operational continuity. In addition, with industries improving to become more sustainable and energy efficient, the drive for undertaking retrofitting cannot be undermined.

By Component: The hardware segment emerged as the market leader in 2023, commanding a share of more than 62%, largely due to its essential role in supporting automation and system functionality. The hardware that makes up any kind of automated system includes sensors, controllers, actuators, and drives, and each of these functions helps the system respond as per the real-time conditions and acquire all the data necessary. With industries making a major shift towards smart and connected systems, the need for reliable and smart hardware is significantly high. These elements play a crucial role in the smooth functioning, efficiency, and accuracy, particularly in industrial and energy applications.

Regional Analysis

North America held a dominant position in the Robotic Drilling Market in 2023, accounting for over 34% of the global share. The dominance of this stronghold owes a lot to the fact that the advanced drilling technologies found widespread application in the region quite early, especially in the U.S. and Canada. Mature oil and gas infrastructure and a well-trained workforce have spurred the use of automation to improve operational efficiency. Besides, stringent safety codes and increasing focus towards environmental protection have led to the development of robotic solutions with lower levels of human involvement to handle routine activities within hazardous environments.





Buy Full Research Report on Robotic Drilling Market 2024-2032 @

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)