WHO Calls for Action to Combat Foodborne Illnesses
(MENAFN) Each day, approximately 1.6 million individuals worldwide become ill due to contaminated or unsafe food, the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed on Tuesday.
The organization emphasized the urgent need for enhanced international efforts to guarantee food safety by implementing policies and practices grounded in scientific evidence.
"Food safety is a global responsibility," declared Simone Moraes Raszl, a scientist from WHO's Department of Nutrition and Food Safety, during a United Nations press conference in Geneva.
This briefing took place in anticipation of World Food Safety Day, scheduled for Saturday.
She highlighted that "These illnesses are preventable, and the science to prevent them already exists. What we need is action -- coordinated, evidence-based, and inclusive action."
Raszl pointed out that the knowledge and tools to stop foodborne diseases are available; what remains crucial is unified and effective implementation.
Raszl underlined that ensuring food safety is a shared obligation among all parts of society.
Government leaders must fund regulations supported by scientific research and develop robust data infrastructures.
Meanwhile, food industry players are called upon to follow strict safety protocols and promote openness.
Meanwhile, academic institutions should pursue innovation and continue educating the public.
Consumers, too, carry responsibility by staying educated and practicing safe food preparation at home.
"Every one of us is a risk manager," she remarked.
"Because if it's not safe, it's not food." This powerful statement serves as a reminder that food safety is a collective duty impacting everyone.
