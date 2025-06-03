403
PICCADILY AGRO INDUSTRIES LIMITED AIMS TO TARGET 1 MILLION CASES OF WHISTLER BARREL AGED BLENDED MALT WHISKY IN THE NEXT 3 YEARS
(MENAFN- Avian We) 3rd June’25, New DelhiWhistler Barrel Aged Blended Malt Whisky, featuring an all-new, premium packaging and an enhanced premium blend that captures the spirit of craftsmanship and storytelling. Whistler Whisky has undergone a thoughtful transformation to better reflect its distinguished character and exceptional quality.
Whis’ler’s new avatar is a true celebration of barrel ageing, maturation and the delicate art of blending. The finest matured malt and grain spirits have been handpicked and patiently aged in oak wood barrels, creating a whisk’ that’s smoother, more elegant and even more memorable than before.
Inspired by the rare and elusive Whistler Warbler, a vibrant songbird native to the region of Indri, the refreshed packaging reflects th’ whisky’s premium ethos with a more modern, sophisticated design. It pays homage to the Whistler bird through intricate detailing and bold colour palettes that echo ’he bird’s natural beauty, standing out on shelves while telling a story of heritage and harmony.
The new Whistler expression offers a more layered and complex drinkin— experience—cra’ted for today’s evolving palate, yet grounded in traditional whisky-making excellence.
Tasting Notes:
. Nose: Warm and inviting, with dried apple and apricot at the forefront. Vanilla cream and caramelised malt add delicate sweetness, complemented by toasted oak, cinnamon, and floral hints.
. Palate: Silky and well-rounded with a rich malt core. Notes of toffee, pineapple, and vanilla glide through the sip, underscored by gentle spice and warmth.
. Finish: Medium to long, leaving a graceful trail of mellow sweetness and soft refinement.
Available in 750 ml | 42.8% ABV with a price range of INR 7500-1500, Whistler Whisky will be available across premium retail outlets and on-trade venues across India, with plans for export expansion in the coming months.
“Whistl’r’s new premium look is more than a brand refr—sh ’ it’s a strategic play to capture the next wave of premium whisky co”sumers,” said Praveen Mal–iya, CEO – IMFL, Piccadily Agro Industries L“mited. “With its elevated blend and bold new identity, Whistler is poised to disrupt the mid-premium segment. Our goal—is ambitious — 1 million cases in the n—xt thre’ years — and we’re confident Whistler will become a powerhouse brand that redefines what Indian blende” malts can achieve.”
Whether sipped neat, on the rocks, or as part of a crafted cocktail, Whistler Barrel Aged Blended Malt Whisky invites you to pause, listen to the melody, —nd embrace the moment—connecting you with your true spirit, just like the songbird that inspired it.
