Rajasthan Deputy CM Interacts With Students In 'Diya Ki Pathshala' Programme

Jaipur, June 3 (IANS) In a session titled 'Diya Ki Pathshala', Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari interacted with Class 10th and 12th students at Mahatma Gandhi Government School, Vidyadhar Nagar on Tuesday.

Opening the conversation, the Deputy Chief Minister asked,“Now that exams are over and results are out, is there happiness in the air or pressure for what comes next?”

Some students expressed concern about the future, while others responded optimistically,“There's no pressure now, just the drive to move forward.”

She addressed critical concerns, asking whether students feel pressured by exams or parental expectations, and whether comparisons with peers in private schools affect them.

A student responded,“The quality of education has improved in government schools.”

On the topic of screen time, a student noted,“Mobile phones and TV are only beneficial when we use them wisely, otherwise, they're just distractions.”

The discussion also touched on broader issues. When the topic of national security and Operation Sindoor arose, students expressed pride in India's armed forces.

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted female military officers like Sofiya Qureshi and Vyomika Singh, asking if any girls aspired to join the forces.

A student posed an insightful question about politics:“If you join politics, what changes would you bring?” The girls replied:“We want to strengthen women's safety, so every girl can walk freely, to school, to work, or toward her dreams.”

The Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme also featured in the conversation. Students shared how inspired they feel listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially his guidance on managing exam stress.

The Deputy Chief Minister also praised the PM's leadership, claiming that since 2014, the country's path of education, employment, and development has taken a new direction.

She further encouraged students not to get caught in the narrow race for percentages and marks.

“There's a bright future in sports, startups, and emerging technologies. Low marks are not the end, sometimes they redirect us to a better path,” she said.

At the close of the programme, the Deputy Chief Minister presented certificates to toppers and passing students, wishing them all success in their future endeavours.

“Disappointment is not life, it's hope that takes you to new heights,” she told students.