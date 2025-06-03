Media reports Latvia barring Russian property owners

Latvia has barred Russian citizens who own property near strategic infrastructure from entering the country, citing national security concerns, according to a report by broadcaster TV3 on Monday.The Latvian State Security Service (VDD) stated that investigations revealed potential risks linked to Russian-owned real estate located near critical sites. In response, authorities have placed several Russian nationals on a blacklist, denying them entry into the country.Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Latvia — a former Soviet state and NATO member — has intensified efforts to reduce Russian influence. Measures include strict travel restrictions for Russian citizens, a ban on Russian-registered vehicles, and a compulsory Latvian language test for Russian residents, with thousands reportedly deported for non-compliance.In addition, Riga is advancing legislation to prohibit Russian and Belarusian citizens, along with affiliated companies, from owning property in Latvia, arguing the move is necessary to protect national security and enforce sanctions.Interior Minister Rihards Kozlovskis described the situation as part of a "hybrid war" with Russia and called for a broader EU ban on issuing Schengen tourist visas to Russians, warning of sabotage threats.The Baltic nations — Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania — have repeatedly claimed that they face the risk of Russian aggression once the war in Ukraine ends. Moscow has dismissed these concerns as unfounded fearmongering meant to justify military spending increases.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned Latvia’s actions as discriminatory, accusing Baltic governments of fostering extreme Russophobia. She warned that Latvia’s behavior could lead to legal consequences at the International Court of Justice.

